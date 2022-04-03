Dubuque school officials look at consolidation
Dubuque Community Schools officials propose reducing the number of schools in the district, including closing an elementary school as early as next school year.
School board members at a work session on Tuesday reached a general consensus to explore closing Fulton Elementary School and to examine how best to reduce the number of middle schools in the district from three to two. No formal votes were taken, and the board will have to return to both issues at future meetings.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans said Fulton has seen the largest enrollment decline of all the district’s elementary schools and also shares a boundary with five other elementary schools. Fulton students could be absorbed as early as next school year into other schools at no additional cost to the district, Rheingans said. This would save the district an estimated $1 million annually in operational costs in the short term.
“There are 60 staff members there currently,” Rheingans said. “Based on our current openings, we have guaranteed ability to tell all staff members they will have a job next year in the district.”
Rheingans also proposed that the board commit at a future meeting to a goal of going from three middle schools to two by 2026.
council OKs budget with lower tax rate, other rate hikes
Dubuque City Council members on Tuesday approved a budget for the coming fiscal year that reduces the city’s property tax rate, though homeowners still will see a small increase in the city portion of their property tax bills.
Council members passed, 6-0, an amended budget for fiscal year 2023 that reduces the city’s property tax rate from $9.89 per $1,000 of assessed value to $9.71. The fiscal year starts on July 1.
However, an increase in the city’s assessed residential property values by 9% means the average property owner with a home valued at $156,503 would see a $22.74 increase in the city portion of their property tax bill for the year.
Commercial, industrial and multi-residential properties would see decreases in the city portion of their property taxes.
In total, the city will collect $26,205,437 in property taxes in fiscal year 2023. City documents state that the approved property tax rate is the lowest of the 11 largest cities in Iowa.
The approved budget also includes a $1.58 monthly average increase in the city’s water user fee, a $3.91 monthly average increase in the sanitary sewer user fee and a $0.15 monthly increase in the stormwater user fee.
Longtime principal named WD’s next superintendent
FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School District leaders have found their next superintendent in a current principal in the district.
Dan Butler, principal of Epworth Elementary School, has accepted the position, the district announced Wednesday. Butler’s first-year salary will be $170,000.
Butler, 42, has worked in the Western Dubuque district for his entire educational career. He has served as principal at Epworth Elementary since 2012 and also was principal at Farley Elementary School from 2012 to 2016. He has been the district’s facilitator of human resources since 2018 and also previously worked as an assistant principal, school administration manager and elementary teacher in various district schools.
“I knew that this is the district that I wanted to be in, and this is the district that I wanted to serve,” Butler said. “(The superintendent position) was a natural opportunity that presented itself.”
He will succeed Rick Colpitts, who will retire at the end of June after holding the position since 2015.
Major housing development planned in Dubuque
A local developer plans to construct a substantial residential community near one of Dubuque’s major roadways, with an emphasis on sustainable, affordable homes.
Matt Mulligan, president and chief operating officer of Conlon Construction Co., launched development group Switch Homes last year. The group plans to construct 105 single-family dwellings on an 80-acre swath of land off Northwest Arterial, near West 32nd Street and Tiffany Court.
The development will fill a gap in Dubuque’s housing market, appealing to young professionals or first-time buyers who don’t need a large footprint, according to Mulligan. The homes, offered in eight different designs, will range in size from 925 to 1,830 square feet, with prices from the low $200,000s to the mid-to-high $300,000s.
“We have to have the amenities to convince families, employees or college students to stay here, come back or make the move to Dubuque,” Mulligan said.
Dave Lyons, sustainable innovation consultant for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said that from 2018 to 2020, the average value of a new single-family residence built in Dubuque was $375,000. Housing options in the “middle market,” from $150,000 to $325,000, are limited, making the Switch Homes development a perfect fit.
Platteville pushing to recognize history of Indian Park
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Indian Park in Platteville, a small grassy lot with a sidewalk and a few picnic tables, wasn’t always a park.
More than a century ago, its primary use was as a cemetery. Despite the land’s current park status, some of the bodies buried there still remain.
This month, Platteville Common Council members are expected to vote on submitting to the state an application for a historic marker to recognize Indian Park as a plot of land established by town founder John Rountree with ties to both the pro-slavery and anti-slavery factions of town, and that, to this day, serves as the final resting place of cholera victims.
Over the past five years, the Friends of Indian Park has worked to research and document the history of the park. Last year, the group successfully got the site declared by the state as a cemetery.
GDDC officials aim to increase Dubuque County workforce
Greater Dubuque Development Corp. officials plan to focus on goals that would increase the area’s workforce over the next five years.
Organization officials announced goals for their 2027 capital campaign at a kickoff event Thursday.
One of the organization’s biggest goals of the next five years is to increase Dubuque County’s workforce to more than 64,000 people. GDDC President and CEO Rick Dickinson said the group’s five-year campaign for 2022 also included a workforce goal of 64,000, but the most-recent data available shows that number only had reached 59,900.
“We took a tremendous hit in the number of workers in the county with the (COVID-19) pandemic,” he said. “The primary, No. 1 goal for the next five years of the campaign is to get to that number, as well as increase our population. We believe that is achievable.”
Wethal elected to Dubuque City Council in special election
Residents of Dubuque’s Ward 4 on Tuesday elected their new City Council representative.
Katy Wethal garnered the most votes in the special election, with 355, defeating opponent Carla Anderson, who received 254 votes.
Wethal, a nurse practitioner for Medical Associates Clinic, will hold the Ward 4 seat until Dec. 31, 2023.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve the community in a new way and speaking with my constituency every step along the way,” she said.
The Ward 4 seat previously was held by Mayor Brad Cavanagh, and council members opted to hold a special election to fill the council seat when Cavanagh became mayor.
Seven people had filed to run for the position, but a March 1 primary whittled the field down to Wethal and Anderson.