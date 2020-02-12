SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Thursday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, Story Time also will be canceled.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Heywood Banks, 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Jazz & Blues Jam featuring Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
“Love Happens,” 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Community Movie Night: “Footloose,” 6 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. Sponsored by the City of Dubuque’s Leisure Services Department.
Thursday
Movie Night @ Carnegie-Stout, “Ford vs. Ferrari,” 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
Storytelling in Wildlife Photography presentation, 6 p.m., E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road. Presentation by Dubuque photographer Andreas Exner.
LITERARY ARTS
Thursday
Books & Brews, 6:30 p.m., Brickhaus Bar & Grill, 302 First St., Farley, Iowa. Featuring “The Weird Sisters.” For ages 18 and older.
LEARNING
Thursday
Maker Class: iPads for Seniors, 2:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn the basics.
iPad Options, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third St. Learn the basics.
LIFESTYLE
Thursday
Yoga Fury — Get Zen! 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Led by Kaity Kemp. The cost is $15 for the drop-in yoga and a shot.
Aging Well, 5 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie 563-588-9613.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena. Rotary Club of Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 7 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous Thursday Morning Group, 9:30 a.m., First Congregational Church of Christ, 255 W. 10th St.
Brain Injury Support Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B. Open to any person or family member of a person with a brain injury of any kind. Purpose of this group is to encourage support, discussion, education and camaraderie. Details: BIAIA 855-444-6443.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday
Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club Pizza Night, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Carryouts available.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Thursday
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.