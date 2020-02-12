News in your town

Authorities: Investigation into suspected PDC drug dealer leads to arrest of meth supplier

Testing: Contaminants from Maquoketa museum site now found in nearby groundwater

4 more charged in connection to large-scale Dubuque brawl on Jan. 1

Police: Blaze that seriously injured 2 in Dubuque ignited during assault

Event to honor military chaplains Sunday in Dubuque

Dubuque leaders ask county for another $500,000 for SW Arterial

Dubuque's Chinese 'sister city' reaches out for help in wake of coronavirus

City commission to urge Dubuque City Council to open more parks to pets

Local law enforcement reports

Heartland Financial announces $280 million acquisition of Texas bank

DNR: At least 6 more CWD cases in Clayton County as disease moves into 4 more Iowa counties