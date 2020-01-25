The fourth annual Dubuque Women’s March on Saturday brought dozens of mostly progressive locals, political candidates and community advocates together to plot the future while learning from the past.
The local iteration of the march launched alongside a national movement that arose following the election of Republican President Donald Trump. Each year, organizers gather to promote issues of local and national relevance.
This year’s theme is “Women Rising.” The goal is to ride the momentum that began with the 2018 midterm election which saw a huge wave of women — mostly Democratic women — elected to state and federal office.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, promised the crowd of more than 75 people on Saturday at Steeple Square that she would do all she could to boost that wave “until there are no remaining glass ceilings to shatter.”
“The Constitution is to our civic life what the Bible, the Torah and the Koran are to our religious life,” she said at the front of the former church. “It is the bedrock. I believe that foundation is under attack if we don’t change the flow in the election of 2020.”
Several Democratic primary candidates for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Joni Ernst spoke at the event. Kimberly Graham, Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods all were present to address the crowd.
Graham said Trump’s win motivated her to run for federal office. However, she also was spurred into action by the climate-centric fears of her 20-year-old child and the clients she represented as an attorney in juvenile court.
“I’ve had a front-row seat for 20 years of what happens when you don’t invest in your people,” Graham said. “Those mostly single moms, mostly in poverty, become my clients. I know exactly the places that we fall down as a society and fail to invest.”
Other Democratic Senate hopefuls, Theresa Greenfield and Michael Franken, did not attend the event.
Several presidential candidates were represented by surrogates at the Dubuque march.
Valerie Biden Owens spoke for her brother, former Vice President Joe Biden.
“Joe’s always been a champion for women (both) in the Senate and as vice president,” she said.
Candidate Tom Steyer was represented by his daughter Evi Steyer.
“I know environmental justice is a women’s issue,” she said. “My parents have spent years fighting for environmental and economic justice together. They know that you have to start with the people most disadvantaged by the current system — women of color.”
U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, who were pulled off the presidential campaign trail due to Trump’s ongoing impeachment trial, also were represented by surrogates at Saturday’s event.
Organizers also honored several local women who had risen to prominence in their fields.