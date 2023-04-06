A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two years of probation for assaulting a woman and kicking in her door.
Robert A. Pugh, 25, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was initially charged with second-degree burglary but pleaded to the amended charge of assault. Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager ordered the sentence.
Court documents state that officers responded Aug. 28 to the Dubuque residence of Mary D. Hall, 28, after receiving a report of a disturbance.
Witnesses said Hall and Pugh were arguing earlier in the day. Documents state that Pugh kicked in the door to Hall’s apartment — causing about $380 in damage — and then swung his fists at Hall.
Pugh’s mother, Latonya Rodgers, 49, told police that Hall then came down the stairs from her apartment, pushed an 11-year-old out of the way and lunged at Rodgers with a large butcher knife.
Police later stopped Hall in a vehicle and arrested her. Documents state that Hall bit a Dubuque police officer on the arm and spat at him multiple times.
Hall was sentenced in November to two years of probation after pleading guilty to charges of assault on a peace officer causing bodily injury and child endangerment, which related to the Aug. 28 incident.