A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two years of probation for assaulting a woman and kicking in her door.

Robert A. Pugh, 25, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was initially charged with second-degree burglary but pleaded to the amended charge of assault. Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager ordered the sentence.

