A revamp to a Dubuque community center could take longer to complete than initially thought.
Work recently began to expand and renovate the city-owned Multicultural Family Center.
The early work comes after City Council members in November awarded an about $1.2 million contract to Sheets Design Build, LLC, of Maquoketa, Iowa, for renovations to the adjoining, former Colts building at 1101 Central Ave.
The city purchased the building in 2016 for $443,000. The project will combine the buildings into one interconnected facility, providing 10,000 square feet of new space.
Initially, city officials anticipated work would wrap up by the end of April. Now, they said the project likely will be completed in June.
They said the delay is due to a decision to move the city’s Human Rights Department staff from the City Hall Annex building at 1300 Main St. to the newly renovated center.
While city staff budgeted for and discussed such a move for years, it was not included in the project’s initial budget, said MFC Director Jacqueline Hunter.
“But because Human Rights is coming, it’s going to change some of the dynamics in the existing building,” she said. “So it’s going to likely be early summer until we have access to the (new) building.”
City Human Rights Director Kelly Larson said the move will provide more space for department staff, who are shoehorned into the second floor of the City Hall Annex. She said the move will provide a more welcoming, visible and accessible location for the public to interact with staff and from which to provide services.
“It locates us more in a community-type center, and (we) are out where people will have a higher comfort level seeing us than in a government office,” she said. “I think we’ll have more day-to-day interaction with the public.”
Larson also said the move will create synergies between the Human Rights Department, which investigates civil rights violations and complaints of discrimination, and the Multicultural Family Center, which seeks to foster equity, inclusion and “unity out of diversity.”
Council members earlier this year also approved spending $9,224 to expand and move a reception area for the city’s Leisure Services Department from Bunker Hill Golf Course to an expanded Multicultural Family Center.
The move will allow the department to add weekend and evening hours for the public to register for city recreation programs, according to city staff.
“People will be able to come here and register for programs without having to go to Bunker Hill,” Hunter said. “It will certainly be a full-service organization.”
She said officials hope to keep the Multicultural Family Center open during construction.
“If, for someone reason, we’re not able to do programming next door, we may be able to utilize space that we have at Prescott (Elementary School),” she said. “But programming may be impacted a little bit. We’re hoping very minimal.”