A former factory manager at John Deere Dubuque Works on Thursday was named the next CEO of the global agriculture and construction equipment firm.
John May will take over the position for Deere & Co. on Nov. 4, according to a press release. He will succeed Samuel Allen and become the company’s 10th CEO in its 182-year history.
May, 50, has served as Deere & Co. president and chief operating officer since April. He joined the company in 1997 and previously headed up the company’s China operations, worked as factory manager in Dubuque and was vice president of the turf and utility platform.
“John’s record of success and proven leadership skills make him highly qualified to lead Deere and guide its success in the years ahead,” Allen said in a press release. “His experience in precision agriculture, information technology and overseas operations will be instrumental in driving the company’s digitalization journey and extending its success in agricultural and construction equipment.”
Allen will stay on as the company’s chairman, according to the release.