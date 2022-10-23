Jeff Lenhart was the first in line to vote absentee at the Old Jail election site in Dubuque on Wednesday morning — the first day that Iowa residents could cast ballots.
The administrator of Dubuque Rescue Mission, Lenhart said the most important issues for him in regards to the election were access to mental health and affordable housing.
“People are struggling,” he said after casting his ballot. “We have people come from as far away as Sioux City and Fort Dodge (Iowa) because they can’t get access. The candidates I voted for, I think will do better on that.”
Dennis Schlegel was second in line on Wednesday. A Vietnam War veteran, he said increasing gun control drove him to the polls.
“I own a gun and have no problem with that. I’m talking about AR-15s and guns like that,” he said. “As a veteran, I know what those are about.”
Issues that people feel passionate about can be the driving factor for them to vote in a midterm election, especially if they are not in their party’s base of reliable voters every election cycle, notes Chris Larimer, political science professor at University of Northern Iowa.
“Is that issue something that is not only going to mobilize your traditional midterm voter but is going to mobilize the voter who has only voted in one of the last four midterms?” he asked. “And how many of those people? What’s the size of that increase in turnout?”
According to a national poll released Tuesday by The New York Times and Siena College, 45% of voters said economic issues were the most important problem facing the country, as 26% chose the economy, including jobs and the stock market, and 19% chose inflation or the cost of living. In the Midwest, the figures were 21% for the economy in general and 18% for inflation.
The rest of voters nationally focused on non-economic issues: 7% on the state of democracy; 5%, immigration; 4%, abortion; 3%, crime; 3%, climate change; 2%, gun policies; and 1%, election integrity. The remainder was split among other issues, while 9% chose an unspecified “other” and 4% declined to answer. Small percentages of other voters chose one of 12 other issues — education, health care, polarization, racism, President Joe Biden or Donald Trump included. In the Midwest, 7% listed immigration first, 6% listed abortion, 6% listed the state of democracy, 2% listed crime, 2% listed climate change, and 2% listed foreign policy.
According to an Oct. 3 national poll from Morning Consult, 78% of more than 8,000 likely voters said the economy was a very important factor in whom they will vote for this year. The percentage was 82% of Republicans, 76% of independents and 75% of Democrats. Gun policy was very important to 52% of voters — 68% of Democrats, 49% of independents and 37% of Republicans. Abortion was very important to 50% of voters — 68% of Democrats, 47% of independents and 31% of Republicans. Immigration was very important to 48% of voters — 63% of Republicans, 44% of independents and 38% of Democrats.
The Telegraph Herald visited community events and gathering places around the tri-state area over the past month to learn what issues mattered to local residents as early voting is underway for the Nov. 8 election. Area experts also weighed in to provide context.
INFLATION
Phil Husom, a political science professor at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, said a classic theory in political economics research is that presidents and their party tend to fare as well in an election as the economy is doing.
“If the economy is bad, the challengers will do whatever they can to keep attention on it,” he said. “People tend to vote more when they’re unhappy than when they’re happy.”
Dubuque resident Michael Vargas has daughters making the transition out of high school whom he would prefer to focus on. However, while outside of Convivium Urban Farmstead’s weekly free casserole giveaway, he said inflation is top of mind.
“I think our government is letting us down, with inflation the way it is,” he said. “In 2008 (the start of the Great Recession), it was terrible, the gas prices and everything else. This is terrible again.”
Vargas said he was not sure, though, which candidates he would vote for to fix the issue.
According to Eric Munshower, economics professor at University of Dubuque, the dispensation of federal funds as COVID-19 pandemic relief was at least one cause for today’s inflation — a point belabored by Republicans at every level this election season — a funding spigot started under President Donald Trump and continued under Biden.
“When COVID hit, the decision was made to effectively give us all money: rebates, checks for this and checks for that,” Munshower said. “The low velocity at which we were spending money masked that for a while. But now, people see gas prices.”
UW-P economics professor Faye Peng said problems tied to Russia and China also are contributing to inflation globally.
“Russia is looking like they are taking actions to make their (invasion of Ukraine) bigger,” she said. “China is a big problem for the global economy because they keep locking down (for COVID-19). When the economy there slows down, they don’t buy our (U.S.) products and don’t manufacture products we need to buy.”
In Iowa, the Republican-controlled Legislature this year passed the biggest income tax cut in history with a law that created a flat income tax of 3.9%, eliminated retirement income from taxes and made massive cuts for corporations’ income tax. Incumbent Republican candidates for the statehouse have touted that move on the campaign trail as a way of leaving Iowans more of their income
The creation of a flat income tax reduced the taxes for high earners by more than for those in lower tax brackets. The Iowa Department of Revenue determined that someone making $50,000 to $60,000 per year would receive $156 in tax breaks from the law. Someone making $1 million or more would receive $24,636 per year.
Democracy Fund Voter Study Group’s Nationscape function polled thousands of U.S. voters over the course of the 2020 election year, determining their feelings on numerous political issues and what priority each issue held. This reveals voters’ core opinions and priorities down to the congressional district level.
According to Nationscape, the idea of cutting taxes on those who make $100,000 per year or less is overwhelmingly popular in the region — 75% agree with it in Iowa’s First Congressional District, 74% in Iowa’s Second and 75% in Illinois’ 16th, Wisconsin’s Second and Wisconsin’s Third.
However, most people agree with raising taxes on those who make $250,000 and over — 51% in both Iowa’s First and Second Congressional Districts, 49% in Illinois’ 16th, 55% in Wisconsin’s Second and 54% in Wisconsin’s Third.
In August, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, which he and Democrats in Congress claimed will fight inflation by lowering prescription drug costs for seniors — capping monthly insulin costs at $35 and allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices — and offering tax rebates for low- and moderate-income people who buy energy-efficient appliances, among other things. Republicans argue that more federal spending would not help rising inflation, pointing to still rising inflation in September as evidence.
Many measures in the Inflation Reduction Act take effect next year.
Larimer said it will be hard for Democrats to fight Republican messaging about inflation.
“The big legislative accomplishments of the Biden administration so far are things that are going to take a little bit longer to implement and see the effects of — infrastructure, the Inflation Reduction Act, some budget savings, health savings and climate action planning,” he said. “That’s hard to compete with more immediate concerns about the economy.”
ABORTION
In June, the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that created the nationwide right to abortion for nearly 50 years. The move had been telegraphed by a leaked draft decision in March.
Wisconsin had an 1849 law take effect, which made performing an abortion other than to save a pregnant person’s life a felony. Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has instructed agencies to not enforce the law. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, also a Democrat, has sued against the enforcement.
In Iowa, abortion is still legal up to 20 weeks, as long as providers require those seeking abortions to wait 24 hours to receive one, because the Iowa Supreme Court deemed Republican abortion restrictions unconstitutional while Roe was intact. The state court repealed that decision in June, and legal battles continue in lower courts.
Illinois has become a haven in the Midwest for those in search of abortions, given its Democratic trifecta, with state Attorney General Kwame Raoul instructing agencies to ease access and several new provider clinics opening in the state.
According to the Morning Consult poll, from the time of the leaked Supreme Court draft in March to the end of September, the percentage of Democratic voters saying abortion was very important to their vote rose from 49% to 68%, while that of Republicans dropped from 40% to 31% and of independents rose from 38% to 47%.
Larimer said that could indicate increased turnout for Democrats and those leaning their way in November, the size of which would be significant.
Stacey Kloft, 21, is a Dubuque native and nursing student at Clarke University. She said her health care training made protecting abortion access her top priority in voting this year.
“People should have access,” she said. “If they don’t, young women don’t have a voice, even if it is an unwanted pregnancy. Everyone should have a choice in whether or not they complete a pregnancy, which will change their life.”
During the Dubuque County Senior Expo 2022, a group of friends from The Woodlands Senior Apartments agreed that abortion should be banned.
“There are so many people in this country who need babies and would take babies,” said Janet Osthoff. “And it’s murder.”
Jean Harvey agreed but supported the kind of strengthening of supports and services for pregnant people offered in the Providing for Life Act co-introduced by U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, or by the More Options for Maternal Health Services bill co-sponsored by Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, earlier this year.
“I’d like to see abortion gone,” she said. “But those women definitely need to know that they’re going to be helped.”
According to the Nationscape counts, relatively few voters in the tri-states want abortion to be banned outright — 19% in Iowa’s First Congressional District, 20% in Iowa’s Second, 20% in Illinois’ 16th, 14% in Wisconsin’s Second and 18% in Wisconsin’s Third. Fewer than half supported requiring a waiting period or ultrasound for an abortion, and most area residents supported allowing abortion in case of rape or if the pregnancy posed danger.
The Republican majority in the Iowa Legislature this session advanced a bill for a proposed state constitutional amendment stating that Iowans were not guaranteed a right to abortion. Area Republican lawmakers running for reelection have said they plan to advance that for the second time if they retain the majority next session. That then would appear on a statewide ballot in 2024.
In Wisconsin, Evers called two special legislative sessions to repeal the 1849 law and to then have voters decide if and how abortions should be allowed via a statewide referendum. But the Republican-controlled Legislature gaveled in and out of those sessions without taking up Evers’ proposal.
IMMIGRATION
Republican candidates this cycle also are spending a lot of time talking about the United States’ southern border and the waves of people attempting to enter the country illegally, blaming Biden for the problem.
Those arguments resonate with Zee George, a content creator at Gigantic in Dubuque, who bemoaned Biden’s abandonment of policies and projects of Trump.
“Building the wall was not the end-all, be-all but did slow down the rate of people coming across the border and directed them through the right avenues to come in,” George said. “That was almost complete prior to the Biden administration coming into office. Since, we’ve had 2 million coming over, which is outrageous.”
At the Senior Expo, Harvey spoke in dismay of the living conditions of the people coming to the southern border and said they needed to be given a path to citizenship.
“We’re a country of immigrants,” she said. “I think something has to be done for these poor people. You see pictures of Texas where people are being treated like cattle, all pushed together in one spot.”
During the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Conference in September, Scott DeSousa, president of Friedman Group/Assured Partners, said quickly creating paths to working in the U.S. legally would be a critical part of fixing the nation’s workforce problems.
“There’s this misnomer that there are all of these people on unemployment. There just aren’t,” he said, promoting the expansion of visa and legal immigration programs, which he said have brought skilled laborers to the area. “On the manufacturing and construction side, they tend to be Hispanic or folks from Mexico coming into this environment, filling jobs and really with just an energy of wanting to work. We have several manufacturers in the tri-state area using this, and it’s going great guns.”
According to the Morning Consult poll, 48% of U.S. voters polled say immigration is very important this election, with far more Republicans than independents or Democrats saying so.
Nationscape found that a significant majority of voters in each of the tri-state region’s congressional districts supported a path to citizenship for “Dreamers,” those brought to the U.S. as children. The districts varied on supporting pathways to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants — 49% in Iowa’s First supported this, 51% in Iowa’s Second, 49% in Illinois’ 16th, 25% in Wisconsin’s Second and 38% in Wisconsin’s Third. Around one-third of area voters supported building the border wall.
STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS
In August, Biden announced that up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt would be forgiven per borrower and another $10,000 for Pell Grant recipients who earn less than $125,000 per year or $250,000 per household.
This drew a lawsuit from Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Republican governors and another from a law firm in Wisconsin.
While picking up his child from Lincoln Elementary School in Dubuque, Ricardo Woods said student loan forgiveness was the top issue getting him to the polls this year.
“It’s a huge part of everybody’s monthly life who has debt,” he said of student loans. “If you’re going to sit up there and forgive corporations’ (Payroll Protection Program) loans, which are at a much higher rate, then you can forgive this for people drowning in debt. It won’t level the playing field, but it will help people a lot.”
Peng said her students were torn over Biden’s student loan relief.
“Some were really excited, celebrating it,” she said. “Others said, ‘Oh, no,’ because they hadn’t borrowed as much, because they were going to work full time and go to school full time to try and manage.”
GUN VIOLENCE/CONTROL
In the spring, the nation saw the latest school shootings across the country hit New York, Texas and Illinois in quick succession. In response, Congress passed bipartisan gun control — incentivizing states to pass red-flag laws and allowing groups to petition courts to remove guns from those deemed dangerous. It also expands the law prohibiting those found guilty of domestic violence from owning guns to cover domestic partners in addition to spouses.
Biden followed up signing the bill into law by issuing an executive order that restricted the ownership and sale of “ghost guns” — those assembled with unmarked parts that made them difficult to track.
Jake Forester, of rural Jo Daviess County, Ill., said he is a staunch Second Amendment supporter and that he would vote Republican to keep more gun-control legislation from passing.
Voters in Iowa will consider a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot to enshrine a right to bear arms in the state constitution, which would also require that any state gun-control legislation meet “strict scrutiny” legal standards.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, warned the North End Neighborhood Association that the amendment would make it “next to impossible” for the Legislature to pass laws about guns. Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, told attendees at a Jackson County Republican Party event in Maquoketa recently that the amendment would protect the pro-gun policies that her party’s majority has put into place — like the 2021 law allowing concealed handgun carrying with no permit — should less gun-friendly lawmakers be elected in the future.
According to Nationscape, a vast majority of area voters support universal background checks for gun purposes. Slightly more than half support a ban on assault rifles — 53% in Iowa’s First, 53% in Iowa’s Second, 49% in Illinois’ 16th, 65% in Wisconsin’s Second and 54% in Wisconsin’s Third.
ELECTIONS/DEMOCRACY
Throughout the year, the controversial U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the Capitol has steadily revealed details of Trump supporters’ actions and attempt to disrupt the election certification. A series of public hearings revealed actions by Trump administration officials and advisers who worked to spread the claim that Trump had won and been robbed of the 2020 election and to convince officials in swing states to change the outcome in his favor.
A bipartisan bill is moving through Congress that would close some of the loopholes those Trump advisers had claimed could be used to secure a second term.
But, according to the NYT/Siena poll, just 1% of voters listed election integrity as the most important problem the country faces.
Among the local residents interviewed for this story, just Forester said he was worried about what he called election integrity.
“I don’t think either of them (major parties) have it right,” he said. “We need as many people voting as possible but also need people to think it’s fair. Maybe that does mean some nationwide (election system), although I don’t like that.”
ENVIRONMENT
When Biden was campaigning in eastern Iowa ahead of the 2020 Iowa Caucuses, he talked a lot about the agricultural industry and farmers being crucial to the U.S. reducing carbon emissions enough to stave off the worst impacts of climate change.
Several of the laws passed by Congress that were championed and signed by Biden included major funding for conservation and agriculture programs, or those designed to help rural communities and infrastructure — $10.4 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act, more than $150 billion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $40 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act. The Inflation Reduction Act includes many conservation grants, relief for farmers behind on loan payments and extension of biofuels standards. Many of these are lauded in analyses on the national Farm Bureau website.
The incentives-over-regulation sentiment used in both the recent laws and Republican messaging was attractive to Marilyn Willey, who at the Republican event in Maquoketa said reasonable conservation needs were her top priority.
“Conservation is the whole thing, here by our rivers,” she said. “But we need to still let them (farmers) work their land.”
The majority of area voters, according to Nationscape, supported investing in technology to protect the environment and capping carbon emissions.
CLIMATE OF CONGRESS
According to a recent national poll from Pew Research, just 40% of Democrats and those leaning their way had a favorable opinion of Congress, despite Democrats controlling both chambers. Just 31% percent of independents and 21% of Republicans and those leaning their way said the same.
Husom said that was neither uncommon nor new.
“Their approval ratings have been on a steady decline,” he said. “Americans have a more favorable view of Xi Jinping and Communism than they do of Congress.”
Numerous people expressed disgust with Congress, mostly because of the rancor between Democrats and Republicans and the gridlock that has caused.
“It’s like my kids when they were teenagers, both parties being at each other all the time,” Osthoff said at the Senior Expo. “Let’s find a common goal. Everything can’t be wrong. Something has to be right.”
After an event with Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand in Dubuque, Larry Nagle said he agreed with poor assessments of Congress but wondered if people actually wanted compromise anymore.
“Those people, when they make those comments and say, ‘We need to come together,’ mean, ‘We need to come together and do it my way,’” he said. “No. We need to come together and compromise. When people say, ‘Well, they’re not getting anything done,’ are they really talking about compromise or just talking about the other side giving in?”
Larimer said most people polled distrust Congress due to the amount of money in campaigns.
“There’s a feeling that members of Congress are out of touch with the general public, and the money feeds that perception,” he said. “The average voter is frustrated by the gridlock that gets a lot of attention.”
But Larimer said this might not impact turnout among each party’s base.
“Activists might also disapprove of Congress, but activists vote,” he said. “It’s the nonactivists, the more intermittent voters, if they’re that frustrated with Congress, they may be less likely to participate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.