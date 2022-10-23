Jeff Lenhart was the first in line to vote absentee at the Old Jail election site in Dubuque on Wednesday morning — the first day that Iowa residents could cast ballots.

The administrator of Dubuque Rescue Mission, Lenhart said the most important issues for him in regards to the election were access to mental health and affordable housing.

