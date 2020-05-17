Iowa eateries face challenges, opportunities as state reopens
Nearly two full months have passed since a customer sat down to enjoy a meal inside Copper Kettle in Dubuque.
The North End restaurant, located at 2987 Jackson St., has been closed to dine-in customers since the afternoon of March 17, when Gov. Kim Reynolds mandated closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But many Dubuque County restaurants reopened Friday, just two days after Reynolds announced eased restrictions on eateries in the 22 counties where the harshest limitations remained.
Copper Kettle owner Chris Staver said the reopening feels as abrupt as the closure. He plans to serve customers nonetheless.
“It is tremendously difficult,” Staver said. “I can’t believe the amount of notice they have given us. It seems pretty haphazard. But regardless, we are happy to open.”
Reynolds’ proclamation to reopen restaurants includes multiple safety measures meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Restaurants must limit the number of customers to 50% of their normal operating capacity, keep party sizes to six or fewer and ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance between each group.
The reopening plan simultaneously has presented eateries with new opportunities and fresh challenges. And while some are eager to reopen their doors, others are taking a more cautious approach.
Wisconsin stay-at-home order liftedPLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Although the city streets were scant with traffic Thursday, a new energy filled the pub at Brothers on 2nd in Platteville.
During the lunch hour, owner Dale Jacobs glided from the cash register, then glanced at his phone, which was pinging with messages. He could scarcely believe that the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ COVID-19 stay-at-home order Wednesday, paving the way for bars and restaurants to reopen.
The court concluded that the governor’s administration exceeded its authority when it extended until May 26 an order that had imposed caps on the size of gatherings, travel restrictions and business closures. Evers encouraged continued compliance.
But contrary to Evers’ wishes, social media captured a badger jamboree, as bargoers hit the streets and amassed inside establishments across Wisconsin.
Dubuque County doubles single-day record with 32 COVID-19 cases Wednesday
A record 32 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported Wednesday, along with two more related deaths.
The county’s previous one-day high had been 16 cases, and its total Wednesday stood at 235. The spike came from a massive surge in test results being received, most of which were tied to a “targeted testing” push by the county last week in which samples were taken from about 1,450 people, including more than 1,100 staff of local long-term-care facilities. The remainder were people identified via “contact tracing,” as having been in contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19, and those with symptoms.
Grant County officials tight-lipped on nursing home cases
LANCASTER, Wis. — At least 27 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at a Grant County-owned nursing home, but health officials for two weeks have declined to disclose whether additional cases have occurred at the facility or if any of the coronavirus-related deaths in the county are linked to the site.
Citing federal health privacy regulations, County Health Department Director Jeff Kindrai said his department is leaving it to Orchard Manor administrators whether to release case and death counts.
Orchard Manor is owned and operated by Grant County. Orchard Manor Administrator Carol Schwartz has not responded to messages seeking comment since the Telegraph Herald first reported the outbreak almost three weeks ago.
Labor market still sluggish
It is no secret that the spread of COVID-19 has ushered in an era of economic challenges.
The national unemployment rate has surged to nearly 15%, its highest level since the Great Depression. Meanwhile, local officials report more than 10,600 new jobless claims have been filed by Dubuque County workers since mid-March.
Despite these troubling trends, the local economy does include some areas of growth.
Berry Global, a plastics business with a facility in Peosta, is among dozens of area businesses currently looking to augment its workforce. Plant manager Vyron Nelson said the Dubuque County facility serves major clients in the pharmaceutical and food sectors — both of which have upped their orders amid the ongoing pandemic.
Keeping up with demand means adding to the staff.
Berry Global is aiming to hire about 15 new employees, including as many as 10 utility workers and a half-dozen more skilled workers. These new hires would be on top of 15 temporary workers brought on board since mid- March.Branstad: China starts ‘to get back to normal’
BEIJING, China — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, now the U.S. ambassador to China, has been quarantined in the embassy in Beijing for nearly four months.
In that time, the country has moved from the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic to recently beginning to loosen restrictions.
“It’s starting to get back to normal,” he said from the embassy during an exclusive conversation with the Telegraph Herald late Monday night Central time. “A lot of businesses have opened up. Traffic here in Beijing is starting to pick back up.”
When the COVID-19 outbreak exploded in China — particularly in the city of Wuhan, where it was first identified — its full scope caught Branstad, like much of the world, by surprise, he said.
The ambassador said he immediately gathered an evacuation task force to move more than 800 U.S. citizens, including his son and daughter-in-law, out of China as quickly as possible.
Branstad said the “lack of transparency” early on by the Chinese government has not been forgotten, despite improvements since then.