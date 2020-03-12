BERNARD, Iowa — Holly and Terry Cook were faced with what felt like an impossible decision.
Do they continue investing in an operation at the risk of it losing it all? Or should they make cuts to maintain the dream they spent their lives creating?
“The dairy market has been struggling the last several years,” said Terry, of Bernard. “We were up in the air with how deep we wanted to go with everything.”
Before they could decide what route to take, they met up with a family friend who told them about the Iowa State Extension’s Farm Couples Getaway program, and urged them to give it a shot.
Larry Tranel, a dairy specialist for the Iowa State Extension, said he has been putting together farm getaways for couples since the 1990s. He said the programs help those in the ag industry deal with farm stresses and learn tips to improve their relationships.
“Our goal is to try to impact people’s lives, and with the farm couples getaway, they tend to be offered more during stressful times,” Tranel said. “In the past few years, farm couples, especially in dairy, have been under severe stress because of low product prices and high input costs.”
About five years ago, 100 pounds of milk sold for $21, said Fred Hall, a dairy specialist at the Iowa State Extension in Northeast Iowa. But the low end of the pricing cycle, which was about $13 per 100 pounds, lasted a few years. Hall said milk prices have been inching back up, but the coronavirus scare could stop progress in its tracks.
“The coronavirus is a black swan,” he said. “It is rare and unforeseen. You don’t know what the impact is going to be on the market.”
In the end, the Cooks did make cuts to their dairy farm in Bernard. They credited the decision to the farm getaway, which ultimately helped with their decision to halt any new investments.
“You don’t want to keep going,” Terry said. “There’s a point where you have to decide, do I need to step back for a while and find something else to do? Which is really hard to tell a farmer who has spent their whole life investing.”
Terry said about 10 other couples attended the one-night getaway, which was held last year at the Best Western Plus Dubuque Hotel and Conference Center.
He said the training did more than just talk with farmers about the ag industry. It also helped couples work on improving communication, making healthy eating choices and more.
“Holly pays a lot of farm bills, so a lot of time she doesn’t know what the bills are for, and now we try to go through things together,” Terry said. “We talked about better communication. We started making sure we were making time for each other, too.”
He said this program allowed him to get outside advice and see what was and wasn’t working for others in the industry.
“I think farmers in general always like talking to other farmers anyways,” Terry said.
For more information about future farm getaways, contact Tranel at 563-590-7025.