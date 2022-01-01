The Dubuque County Soil and Water Conservation District has proposed a $75,000 program that would pay farmers more to plant vegetative buffer strips along waterways to reduce runoff.
The program would provide $100 to $200 per acre in one-time payments to a farmer who enrolls in an existing Conservation Reserve Program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Program. The program already includes an annual rental payment for farmers to plant buffer strips.
“If they would put a 50-foot area along both sides of the stream, they could receive an annual payment every year for that property,” Dubuque County Watershed Program Coordinator Eric Schmechel told the county Board of Supervisors recently. “But we have not had a lot of success in Dubuque County establishing buffers using the CRP program. Areas where the contour buffer strips were more common are less common today even.”
According to a study commissioned by the Board of Supervisors, there are 7,474 acres of buffer land along streambanks in Dubuque County. Of that, 1,717 are currently being planted.
Schmechel said the problem has been that the CRP rental payment itself is not seen as profitable as farming or renting land for production.
“We talked about the challenge of high corn prices and the most profitable decisions for farmers,” he said. “With this, I think we can be competitive with rental prices between $150 and $200 per acre for buffers, plus the CRP payment. We would potentially be higher than rental prices in some cases.”
County Supervisor Ann McDonough wondered if “piling” payments like this would mostly benefit farmers already participating in soil health programs.
“I want to support farmers, but more, I want to change practices,” she said. “I don’t want to work with a few, limited number of landowners who are taking advantage of multiple things. It needs many people participating.”
But McDonough called the program a “great idea.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham told the Telegraph Herald that he first pitched this program in 2017 and had worked with Schmechel to develop it.
“I’m a big supporter of the buffer program as well because it’s voluntary,” he said. “And we’ve already done the work, already invested the dollars in the science to identify the most critical areas. This is not going to be prime cropland taken out of production. These are areas in the two-, four- or six-year floodplain, which are constantly under duress and which would, hopefully, serve really good in cleaning up the runoff, therefore eliminating soil erosion and cleaning up the water.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff also voiced his support.
The $75,000 first-year program is expected to be presented for approval during the Board of Supervisors’ upcoming budget sessions for fiscal year 2023.