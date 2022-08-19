As Resurrection Elementary School Principal Denise Grant walked the halls of the Dubuque school this week, teachers greeted her from their new classrooms, where they were hard at work organizing materials, arranging desks and decorating bulletin boards.
“They couldn’t wait to get in here,” Grant said. “They couldn’t wait to see the new spaces.”
Holy Family Catholic Schools and Church of the Resurrection officials are wrapping up work on a new $8.6 million Resurrection Elementary School campus, which will welcome about 340 students for the first day of classes next week.
The project was funded by contributions from Church of the Resurrection parishioners, an anonymous donor and the Holy Family system. Officials broke ground on the work in June 2021.
Construction crews demolished a wing of the old school, which had been built in 1961, to make way for the new three-story, climate-controlled building. Part of the former building remains, including the gymnasium and main kitchen, which students and staff will continue to use.
“During a time when many Catholic schools are kind of suffering and struggling, for a community to build a new Catholic school, that’s really exceptional,” said the Rev. Phil Gibbs, pastor of Church of the Resurrection.
The first floor houses a new main entrance, located off the church’s lower parking lot, with an electronic sign that crews were installing earlier this week. Also on the first floor are the school’s main offices, staff lounge, kindergarten and first-grade classrooms and art and music rooms.
Phil Bormann, chief administrator of Holy Family Catholic Schools, said Resurrection students and staff have had to use multi-purpose rooms and even “art-on-a-cart” mobile lessons for art and music classes during the past few years.
“Now, we have designated spaces where our kids can more fully engage in the curriculum,” he said.
The second floor features classrooms for preschool, early childhood education and after-school care, with a separate entrance for families to pick up and drop off their children. This year, Resurrection will serve about 90 early childhood students in five classes, representing an expansion for the school, Bormann said.
“We had more rooms available, and so we looked to be able to serve more early (childhood) students than ever before,” he said. “It’s just a tremendous opportunity to get them started in our schools and make that transition to kindergarten even smoother.”
The building’s second level also houses faith formation spaces for the parish and school and the school’s cafeteria.
On the third floor, school librarian Beth Stenoish was busy unpacking boxes and organizing shelves in the new media center earlier this week. She plans to set up an interactive Lego wall for students, along with a projector and other technology-based resources.
“I love the high, tall ceiling and the brightness,” Stenoish said. “It’s a nice big space, and it’s air-conditioned, and it’ll be really fun to see it take life once students get in here.”
Just down the hall on the third floor, the cinder blocks framing the doors to the second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms are painted different colors to designate which grade they house.
“This is my favorite floor, because I love all the colors,” Grant said.
In a classroom at the end of the hall, fourth-grade teacher Barb Davis hung colorful signs on her walls. Davis said she loves the “clean brightness” of the new space.
“I’m looking forward to filling it with students and to seeing their reactions when they’re in here as well,” she said, gesturing around at the 18 desks, carefully arranged in pods of three.
Each pair of classrooms from kindergarten through fifth grade includes some type of “flex space” between the rooms where teachers or associates might work individually or in small groups with students from both rooms.
The school also now has a fence around its playground, and students voted on what new playground equipment they wanted. They selected a gaga ball pit, which is currently being installed, and a piece of spinning equipment that should arrive soon. Officials hope to add more new playground equipment as funding permits, along with a rubberized surface.
“This has to last a long time,” Grant said. “It’s not just about these teachers and students who are here now. It’s about the teachers and students of future generations.”
