Dairy farmers from throughout the Midwest will attend the Dairy Strong conference and trade show next year in Madison, Wis.
Registration for the conference, set for Jan. 22 and 23, is open at DairyStrong.com. Farmers who register prior to Nov. 1 will receive two free passes. After Nov. 1, farmers must pay $150 for two days or $99 for one day.
Keynote speakers include Kate Darling, a leader in robot ethics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab. Combat veteran and pilot Nicole Malachowski also is slated to speak.
There will also be programming and vendors throughout the conference. For more information, visit DairyStrong.com.