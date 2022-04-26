In Iowa, all children should be tested for lead exposure at ages 1 and 2, and then again annually until the age of 6, especially if they live in homes built before 1978.
But, state data released recently measuring test figures indicates that many children aren’t being tested.
In Dubuque County in 2020, only 20.49% of children age 6 and younger were tested for lead, slightly lower than the state average of 22%. That includes 76% of 1-year-olds and 28.57% of 2-year-olds.
Neighboring counties reported higher testing levels — 27.25% in Jackson County and 24.15% in Delaware County. Clayton County reported fewer tests at only 19.12%.
For children younger than 6, lead poisoning can affect growth and development, including damage to the brain and nervous system, hearing and speech problems and learning and behavioral problems.
The City of Dubuque contracts with the Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association to provide lead testing and case management services, City Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said. The VNA program is coordinated by Michelle Zurcher.
“There’s no safe level of lead in a person and you can’t see if a person is lead-poisoned just by looking at them,” Zurcher said.
Zurcher said that lead tests can only tell health officials if there is lead in a child’s system at the time of the test.
Lead can enter the bloodstream when swallowed. Children can be exposed to lead in old buildings, where they might swallow paint chips containing lead.
Lead paint was banned in 1978. In Dubuque, 65% of buildings were built before 1979.
In the City of Dubuque, the Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes Program offers lead abatement through federal grant funding. Grants project manager Angela Ventris said that as of April 18, the program has made 1,345 units lead-safe since the program began in 1997.
“It’s a little bit unique,” Ventris said. “We actually have a lot of money to spend. We’re always looking for applicants. We have room to take more folks and to be able to make more homes safe.”
Zurcher said it’s important to keep children’s environments clean.
“Hand-washing with soap and water is the most important thing you can do,” Zurcher said.
Corrigan said that local awareness efforts were hampered by the pandemic, but are starting up again.
“Lead testing for children is always a part of our outreach,” Corrigan said.
In Wisconsin and Illinois, state and county health departments also stress the importance of childhood lead-testing and lead-poisoning awareness.
The most-recent Illinois lead-testing data available is from 2017. At that time, 47% of children in Jo Daviess County age 6 or younger had been tested at least once for lead during their lifetime.
Grant County (Wis.) Health Department Director Jeff Kindrai said that a lot of local lead testing occurs at health provider offices during check-ups, but the department does offer testing during clinics.
Due to the pandemic, the department did not hold as many in-person clinics and lead-testing numbers dropped from more than 300 during pre-pandemic years to only 54 tests in 2020 and 177 in 2021.
“It’s something we definitely want to get working on again,” Kindrai said.