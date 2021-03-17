MONTICELLO, Iowa — Great Jones County Fair officials announced Tuesday that ticket sales soon will kick off for this summer’s concerts.
Tickets to see Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay, with opening act Gavin DeGraw, will go on sale on April 16. The concert is slated for July 22.
Dan + Shay, along with the Zac Brown Band, were set to headline concerts at the county fair last year, but all grandstand musical entertainment was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We’ve made the decision that we’re going to have a fair this year and do it to the fullest extent that we can safely,” fair General Manager John Harms said in an online announcement.
Ticket sales for the fair’s other concerts will be announced at a later date.
The Zac Brown Band will headline on July 23 with opener Ross Ellis.
On July 24, country star Kane Brown will perform following opener Midland.
Christian pop duo For King & Country, with opener Zach Williams, will perform on July 25.