MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center is offering a virtual cancer education series.
The free courses will take place via Zoom at noon on Wednesdays in October and November, according to a press release.
The course schedule includes:
- Wednesday, Oct. 14 — Learn Ways to Reduce Your Cancer Risk.
- Oct. 21 — Breast Cancer — Now What?
- Oct. 28 — The Emotional Impact of Cancer.
- Nov. 4 — Radiation Therapy for Breast Cancer.
- Nov. 11 — Cancer Care: Treating Mind, Body and Spirit.
Advanced registration is required and can be made by visiting mercyone.org/dubuque/classes.