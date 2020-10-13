MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center is offering a virtual cancer education series.

The free courses will take place via Zoom at noon on Wednesdays in October and November, according to a press release.

The course schedule includes:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 14 — Learn Ways to Reduce Your Cancer Risk.
  • Oct. 21 — Breast Cancer — Now What?
  • Oct. 28 — The Emotional Impact of Cancer.
  • Nov. 4 — Radiation Therapy for Breast Cancer.
  • Nov. 11 — Cancer Care: Treating Mind, Body and Spirit.

Advanced registration is required and can be made by visiting mercyone.org/dubuque/classes.

