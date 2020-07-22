LANCASTER, Wis. — To help businesses in Lancaster that were closed earlier this year under the “Safe at Home” order from Gov. Tony Evers, Lancaster Common Council members this week approved a one-time reduction in some liquor license fees.
By a 6-2 vote, they approved reducing the fee to $25 for a Class B Beer license, $50 for a Class B Liquor license and $25 for a Class C Wine license. Normally, a Class B Beer License costs $100, a Class B Liquor license costs $500 and a Class C wine license costs $100.
The licenses are in effect from July 1 to June 30. City Clerk and Treasurer Dave Kurihara said fees already have been collected so refunds will have to be issued.
He also said the city stands to lose $3,400 to $3,800 from the move.
Fees for Class A Combination Beer and Liquor licenses were not reduced since businesses that have those licenses remained open during the “Safe at Home” order.
Bob Schmidt and Stuart Harper voted against reducing the fees.