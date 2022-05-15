As a program to install solar panels on the homes of low- to moderate-income Dubuque residents gets off the ground, city staff seek to add more households to the initiative next fiscal year.
City officials are working to install solar panels on 10 Dubuque homes as part of their Renew DBQ pilot program, which is designed to reduce energy costs for residents while also lowering the community’s greenhouse gas emissions.
Dubuque Sustainable Community Coordinator Gina Bell said the city selected households in the Dubuque County Energy District to receive solar panels and partnering solar providers currently are working on final installation designs.
Dubuque City Council members voted last year to contribute $41,000 to the pilot project, which will use grant funds and federal solar energy tax credits to reduce the installation costs of solar panels for residents participating in the program.
“It makes installing solar in these households much more affordable,” Bell said. “It reduces the financial burden on folks.”
The program initially fell behind schedule after being kicked off last year as the city took more time than expected to find homes that qualified.
“We had a slow start,” Bell said. “We had several homes that applied that were located along the bluff, so there was too much shade. It took a lot of time to figure out that information and get the necessary information from homeowners.”
When the program first was approved, city officials estimated it would reduce the cost of solar panel installation for each participating household from about $10,000 to $2,600. On Thursday, Bell said the actual average cost savings for participants has not been calculated yet.
Funding for the program was hampered at first when the Iowa Legislature chose to not extend its solar energy tax credit program for residential properties. However, the city was able to use a $25,000 grant secured by Dubuque County Energy District to further offset solar installation costs.
While the total installation savings for program participants remains unclear, the long-term energy cost savings will be substantial. City officials estimate each solar installation will save residents about $30,000 in energy costs over the 25-year lifespan of the panels.
Bell said the city will have all of the new solar panels installed by the end of the calendar year.
City officials already have budgeted an additional $80,000 for the fiscal year that begins July 1 to install solar panels on an additional 20 households.
Michaela Freiburger, program coordinator for Dubuque County Energy District, said the program could make renewable energy sources more accessible for low- to moderate- income residents.
“The value and the opportunity that it presents in our community for a fair and equitable transition in energy usage is highly valuable,” Freiburger said.