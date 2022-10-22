Further Dubuque City Council discussion on the future of the Five Flags Center will not continue until early next year, city staff said.
Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said city staff members are requesting that a planned council work session to discuss improvement options for the venue be moved from Oct. 24 to sometime in early 2023.
Ware said the rescheduling is needed to give staff more time to research and provide updated costs for potential improvements to the facility.
In explaining the need to give staff more time for research, Ware pointed to several projects the Leisure Services Department currently is managing, including making improvements to Comiskey Park, finishing repairs and improvements at Dubuque Ice Arena — formerly known as Mystique Community Ice Center — and implementing the Chaplain Schmitt Island Master Plan.
“We need more time,” Ware said. “We have numerous projects going on right now, and this is something we haven’t had enough time to address yet.”
Dubuque City Council members were scheduled to vote this week on a request to reschedule the work session to Jan. 23, but that agenda item was removed after it was determined that some council members could not attend on that date.
Ware said a new date for the work session likely will be before or soon after Jan. 23.
This marks the second time a planned work session to discuss the future of Five Flags Center has been rescheduled from its original date of July 11.
In July, city officials announced their intention to hire a consultant for $30,000 to $50,000 to help provide updated cost estimates for improvement scenarios originally presented to the council in 2018.
On Thursday, Ware said no consultant has been hired, and she now believes the city might need to contract with multiple consultants to complete the work.
The work session initially was scheduled after council members unanimously voted not to go forward with a March referendum asking residents to approve the city borrowing money to construct a new Five Flags Center. The project would have expanded seating from 4,000 to 6,400, along with making improvements to the historic Five Flags Theater.
While the project originally was estimated to cost $74 million in 2019, delays in scheduling a vote and materials price increases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic saw the price tag rise to $92 million. Council members opted not to proceed with the project after learning the new projected cost would put the city at 86% of its statutory debt limit and could result in a downgrade in the city’s bond rating.
Hoping still to improve Five Flags Center, council members now want to explore scenarios previously presented in 2018, ranging from an expansion of the arena to increase capacity to 5,600 seats — estimated to cost $57.9 million in 2018 — to making the minimum needed maintenance improvements to the center, last expected to cost $8.7 million.
Ware said city staff also intend to update the potential improvement scenarios to make them better fit the Five Flags Center’s current needs.
While council discussions on Five Flags Center continue to see delays, the city has continued to spend money on needed improvements. In the current fiscal year, the city has budgeted $939,200 in capital improvement projects for Five Flags Center, including making improvements to the theater’s fire escape, repairing and repainting theater plaster and completing other needed renovations.
The delay of the work session comes shortly after Five Flags Center General Manager H.R. Cook announced his departure. Cook, whose last day as manager was Friday, said the delay is unfortunate, but he insisted the council continue trying to improve the facility.
“We have proven time and time again that an entertainment complex is needed,” he said. “The city should not give up.”
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque City Council members defended the move to further delay the work session.
“Delays are better than mistakes,” said Council Member David Resnick. “We need to make sure this is the right fit for the community.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he is concerned continued delays could further raise the price of improving Five Flags Center, but he believes it is important that city staff are given enough time to properly vet the council’s options.
“I’d like to continue the conversation as soon as possible,” he said. “We also want to make sure we are looking at all the details and have the best possible options to choose from.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.