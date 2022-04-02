The third legislative crackerbarrel of the year in Dubuque featured Democratic state lawmakers talking about workforce development and education.
The event this morning at Diamond Jo Casino drew about 10 people. Though local state lawmakers from both parties were invited to participate in the event hosted by Dubuque Federation of Labor, only Dubuque Democrats Sen. Pam Jochum and Reps. Lindsay James and Chuck Isenhart attended.
Isenhart talked about how Iowa needs more workers.
"Iowa's economic future and workforce shortage crisis, in my opinion, can only be addressed successfully if we start to repopulate Iowa, if we get more people here especially in rural areas," he said. "We will not be able to repopulate Iowa until we become more open to refugees and immigrants."
He said the state has the "unique opportunity" to welcome refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine.
Among the audience members was Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp. He agreed, sharing disappointment that Dubuque has not been able to bring in more Afghan refugees.
Dickinson said the public sector is not set up to recruit immigrants and refugees to Iowa.
"There is no structure in the state of Iowa for successfully doing that," he said.
The only Afghan refugee family that has been brought to Dubuque came through the efforts of a local church, Dickinson said. He said he is afraid that without action this legislative session, Dubuque and Iowa also will miss out in recruiting Ukrainian refugees.
"Unless there is some structure developed in the state of Iowa, we will not be the recipients of that talent," Dickinson said.
Isenhart said he would like to see Gov. Kim Reynolds use American Rescue Plan ACt funds to develop a system in Iowa to address workforce gaps with immigrants and refugees.
Jochum and James agreed on the importance of supporting immigrants.
"I will tell you there have been some business leaders in Dubuque this legislative session who have lobbied and they've asked me what they can do to help the state to be more open and welcoming to refugees and immigrants because they don't know what else to do anymore to fill their workforce shortage," Jochum said.
Much of the lawmaker's conversation this morning also centered on public education, including a plan to share public school funds with private schools and concerns about supporting and recruiting teachers.
Dubuque Community School Board Member Jim Prochaska addressed the legislators, asking them to oppose plans to siphon funds away from public schools.
"I encourage you to oppose that in water-cooler talk amongst your colleagues," Prochaska said.
James said the state, and the public, must support schools.
"Our teachers are exhausted and carrying significant burdens, and they are in this work not because they are paid well but because they have a vision and hearts to develop the next generation of leaders in our communities," she said.
Jochum suggested scholarships for students interested in pursuing teaching to address their student loan debt, as well as funding higher education programs aimed at developing educators.