ROCKFORD, Ill. -- Authorities said a Jo Daviess County man assaulted police officers and attempted to disarm one of them Friday morning in Rockford.
Jarrett Hiatt, 29, of Hanover, ran from Rockford officers who were called to investigate reports of a suspicious person at about 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to a City of Rockford press release.
When police caught up with Hiatt, he resisted arrest. Police said he "battered them and attempted to disarm one of them."
Hiatt was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, attempted disarming of a police officer, two counts of resisting an officer and attempted obstruction of identification.
Hiatt also was wanted on a Jo Daviess County warrant. In May, Hiatt allegedly led Jo Daviess County authorities on a high-speed chase that ended when Hiatt crashed near Freeport.