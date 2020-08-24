News in your town

2 injured, including 1 officer, in apartment fire in Darlington

Jones County small businessman to challenge incumbent state senator in November

Webinar on Iowa ag issues set for Tuesday

People who make a difference: Platteville couple supplies fresh produce to local pantry, residents

Dubuque County radio system to officially switch over in November

Short stretch of Dubuque's Main Street closed this week

Dubuque official takes municipal post in Wisconsin

Biz Buzz: Auto dealer settles into site; new eatery in Dubuque; crafting option in Galena; archery range eyes 4-D

House arrests, with monitoring, to return as option in Dubuque County

Stretch of Jo Daviess County road to be closed for construction

Short stretch of Dubuque's Main Street closed this week

Stretch of Jo Daviess County road to be closed for construction

Five additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; Iowa reports a child's death

Authorities pause search for man who fell into Mississippi River at Dubuque

Dubuque official takes municipal post in Wisconsin

UPDATE: 2 injured, including 1 officer, in apartment fire in Darlington

Nine additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

UPDATE: Authorities pause search for man who fell into Mississippi River at Dubuque

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

President's list: Simpson

Dubuque County, city home values increase as demand continues to rise

Politics: Candidates chart local path in race for Iowa House 57

Dubuque County Conservation receives draft long term planning document

Looking for greener grass

Local law enforcement reports

Grant County to test storm sirens

Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for shooting woman during Grant County standoff

Dubuque County Board of Health to hold public hearing on mask mandate

Dubuque church food giveaway offers groceries, encouragement to long line of cars

Dubuque casino's parent company donates $50,000 to derecho relief efforts

Sheriff's department: Low-flying crop planes to be in area

Diversified Dubuque-based company celebrates 150th anniversary

Big ideas: How community visioning changed Dubuque once -- and could again

3 new principals take the helm of Dubuque County schools

20 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Dubuque County

Inside the newsroom: How the TH uncovered continuing COVID-19 data issues

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Week in review: Notable local stories from past 7 days

1 more COVID-19 related death in Dubuque County, 19 new cases

Dubuque church food giveaway offers groceries, encouragement to long line of cars

Dubuque casino's parent company donates $50,000 to derecho relief efforts

Sheriff's department: Low-flying crop planes to be in area