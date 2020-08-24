Dubuque County law enforcement officials plan to reinstate a house arrest program with ankle monitoring as an alternative to jail sentences for certain would-be inmates.
The county Board of Supervisors recently unanimously approved a contract to lease monitoring equipment for the program. The county has not utilized house arrests since the last program was discontinued in the early 2000s.
During the supervisors’ meeting, Sheriff Joe Kennedy said the program is an attempt to reduce the jail population. Officials this spring dramatically reduced the number of people being held in the Dubuque jail over fears that COVID-19 would easily spread among inmates.
There were 186 inmates on March 1, about 125 as of April 1 and the number has been pretty consistently near 100 in much of the time since, including as of last week.
“This pandemic was maybe a little bit of a wake-up call,” Supervisor Dave Baker said. “Does everybody in the jail really need to be incarcerated if they’re nonviolent offenders if we can monitor them?”
Kennedy said house arrest with monitoring also is a better way to serve people with medical conditions or are nonviolent offenders.
“They would be better served outside in the community, where they could maintain their employment, maintain their responsibilities to their families,” he said.
The program will be enacted by leasing the monitoring equipment from Attenti, to whom Kennedy reached out to start the process.
The county will pay $4.50 per monitor per day for the program.
“We only have to pay this company when the monitors are in use,” Kennedy explained. “It’s a small price.”
He expects that, at most, the county would have a dozen or so people participating in the program at any one time. If 12 monitors were in use daily, the cost would be about $19,700 per year.
The house arrest model requires far less government financing than housing an inmate inside the jail, but the participating individuals will pay the same as they would if they were jailed, Kennedy said.
“We’re hoping that it becomes a self-sustaining project,” he said. “Although it costs less than $5 a day for us to rent the equipment when it’s being used by an inmate, we will charge our normal room and board rate of $55 a day to cover employee expenses and also build up a bank so that if the equipment is damaged, we’ll have that to pay for repairs.”
Kennedy said it costs $1,200 to replace one set of monitoring equipment.
Supervisor Ann McDonough pointed out that the sheriff’s department does not operate inside a bubble, however.
“I applaud you for thinking outside the box and looking into this,” she told Kennedy. “But you would be working also with the judges. There are some other people who have to review this as well.”
Kennedy said a deputy had reached out to some county judges prior to presenting the resolution and that “everybody seems to be on board.”
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter said he did not know all the details of the Dubuque County plan, but that generally, GPS monitoring is a useful tool, particularly before the case gets to a trial.
“It offers certain defendants the ability to bond out of jail, but yet it provides additional security for the community or sometimes for a specific victim,” he wrote in an email response. “It can also allow some defendants the ability to continue pursuing substance abuse treatment or mental health treatment that they may not otherwise get in jail.”
Kennedy said his office still is hashing out the final policy for the program with partners.
“Before we institute it, we want to give the attorneys and the judges across the street what we came up with,” he said.
He said the plan is to start the program in September.
Kennedy said his goal is to start with people who were sentenced to two to five days in jail, in order to work out any bugs. Down the road, the program might extend to people awaiting sentencing.
He envisions the house arrest program being handled by existing jail staff with the time that Kennedy anticipates they will save by separating the jail’s largest housing blocks. That $700,000 project is set to begin in the coming weeks.