Health leaders and elected officials in Dubuque are seeking solutions for a disproportionate rate of death due to COVID-19 in the local Marshallese community, while members of the community learn to fight the virus, too.
A report from the Republic of the Marshall Islands Ministry of Foreign Affairs last week showed that eight Marshallese residents had died due to COVID-19 in Dubuque. It showed that six members had recovered and that one, at the time, was in isolation or quarantine.
Those eight made Dubuque’s the second-largest number of Marshallese deaths in a single American city, according to the report. Waterloo was the third-highest single-city death count, at five. By far the highest number was in Springdale, Ark., with 38.
As of Friday, 31 people had died in Dubuque County due to issues related to COVID-19. So, the eight of those who were members of the Marshallese community make up more than 25%.
Pacific Islanders — most of whom are Marshallese — consist of just 800 of Dubuque County’s 97,000 residents, so less than 1%.
Throughout the pandemic, Pacific Islanders have made up a disproportionate percentage of Dubuque County’s COVID-19 deaths. As of June 21, when 18 people had died, four of them were Pacific Islanders.
But, according to the Rev. Stan Samson, of Dubuque Paradise Assembly of God Church, deaths and infections have slowed greatly since the last death in the Marshallese community at the end of June.
“We don’t have any members in the hospital or reporting being sick now,” he said. “Everybody in the Marshallese community has been following the guidance by the CDC. And, Crescent (Community Health Center) is guiding us. We are learning right along with the rest of the community.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, public health officials have said one cause of a higher death rate among the Marshallese is a disproportionate rate of pre-existing conditions. Of the more than 100 Pacific Islanders participating in a case-management program offered at Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque, 79% have diabetes and 93% have hypertension, both risk factors for experiencing severe symptoms from COVID-19.
During a virtual visit with eastern Iowa’s congressional delegation last week, City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said economics was also a factor.
“Dubuque and Iowa are not unlike the rest of the country in seeing health disparities among our minority populations,” she said. “Many of these are lower-income communities. It’s a difficult situation — it’s the access to health care, but also they can’t afford to stay home. They have to decide: ‘Should I isolate and quarantine or go to work?’”
Samson agreed that most of the members of the Marshallese community who became infected, especially early on, did so at their place of employment.
During that meeting with the area’s congressional delegation, Crescent CEO Gary Collins asked U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer about their plan to address the disproportionate rate of infection and death among the Marshallese community in Dubuque, and their health care in general.
Finkenauer pointed to her introduction, in late 2019 — before the pandemic reached the U.S. — of the “Covering our FAS Allies Act.” That would grant U.S. residents of Freely Associated States — including the Marshall Islands — access to Medicaid. FAS residents had access to that program until 1996, when it was allowed to sunset.
“We fought for these communities who have been largely forgotten for so long,” she said.
Ernst said she would have a member of her staff get back to Collins on the matter, which Collins confirmed had occurred. But, Ernst’s staff did not respond to questions posed about their work.
Collins said he had a good conversation with multiple Ernst staffers, honing in on the House bill introduced by Finkenauer.
“I asked the staffer to go back and see if the Senate had a similar or matching bill that they could get going,” he said. “They mentioned the HEROES Act potentially having some room. It was great that they followed up. We can’t let this die. COVID has put a spotlight on the inequities.”
Collins recognized that there’s no way of knowing if Medicaid would have decreased the deaths, but said it should never have been taken away and could only have helped.
The staff of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, via an emailed response, said that he too has communicated and worked consistently with Iowa’s Marshallese communities over the decades and was open to talk about future action.
“Any solution must recognize the past promises made to the Marshallese because of actions taken by the U.S. government more than six decades ago while also protecting today’s taxpayers,” said the statement. “Any solution would have to be reached on a bipartisan basis to be signed into law. Sen. Grassley welcomes those discussions and would look forward to actively participating on behalf of every Iowan.”