Three members of Congress representing the region — U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Mark Pocan, D-Wis. — serve on the House Committee on Appropriations and use those seats to advocate for local projects.
The projects earmarked for funding would bring at least $9 million if they are fully passed and signed by President Joe Biden. The Appropriations Committee recently passed the spending bill that included the project requests. It has yet to be approved by the full House and would then have to make it through the U.S. Senate. But representatives are confident.
In her call with Iowa reporters Friday, Hinson pointed to her past success in getting local projects funded, in response to the TH.
“I feel really good about our chances of getting those across the finish line,” she said. “Last appropriations cycle, we submitted 10 Community Project Funding requests for the district and I got all 10 of those included in the appropriations bills and supported those to get them across the finish line in March.”
Iowa
The biggest area project to make it into the bill is $4 million for Fayette and Clayton counties to rehabilitate roads using “innovative material” sourced from soybean oil instead of petroleum polymers. The Clayton County engineer was unavailable for comment.
The next would be $3.5 million for the City of Maquoketa to upgrade its 70-year-old wastewater treatment plant. According to Hinson’s release, without this, the city would not be able to comply with Environmental Protection Agency standards set to be enforced next year.
Maquoketa City Manager Josh Boldt confirmed the seriousness of his city’s need, for the project expected to cost $15 million. He said the city has already done all it can to muster support.
“This award will help us keep the project costs to a more reasonable level,” he said. “For us, the only way we accomplish this project is by increasing user rates. We already have done so, thinking about this. We’re already a disadvantaged community, identified as such by the state.”
The bill also would give $1 million to the City of Dubuque to replace a wastewater lift station at Granger Creek.
“This system was designed to handle what is now the Technology Park and the surrounding area,” City Civil Engineer Deron Muehring said. “In the years since, that area has seen development, expansion and annexation. It’s really just to accommodate the growth in the area on the south part of town.”
The bill also includes $275,000 for equipment upgrades at Northeast Iowa Community College’s National Education Center for Agricultural Safety in Peosta.
Wisconsin
Pocan successfully included $250,000 for the historic Driver Opera House Center for the Arts restoration in Darlington. It would support heating and cooling for the building’s second floor and an ADA-accessible elevator and restrooms.
“We just purchased one of the heating units, which will finally get heat up there,” said president of the Driver Opera House Board Jean Kendall. “It’s pretty unusable but for about six weeks per year. The elevator, which is $150,000, will help people up without using the stairs or us assisting them.”
Region
None of Bustos’ specific project requests were in Jo Daviess County. But, the bill also includes $8.4 billion for expenses and salaries for the Bureau of Prisons to “help alleviate dangerous understaffing issues at locations such as Thomson,” according to her release.
