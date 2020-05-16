BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — If there is one discovery that most resembles magic, Matt Martin believes it is electricity.
The 29-year-old gushes as he describes it.
“You can’t see it, and it can kill you,” he said. “It has a tremendous amount of power. It’s amazing.”
The awe with which Martin approaches electromagnetism, which forms the basis of his new profession as an engineer, reflects a passionate need to understand the phenomenon.
And it was with a zap of enthusiasm that the University of Wisconsin-Platteville student approached his studies, which concluded this month.
Martin is graduating as the co-valedictorian of the university’s College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science. But his path to achievement was not straightforward.
After graduating from River Ridge High School, Martin attended technical college and later worked as a field technician, repairing generators in Wisconsin and Ohio.
“There would be a lot of times where I would be working on a generator and something wasn’t working quite right, and I wouldn’t be able to explain it to a customer,” he said. “I always had this need for a deeper understanding of electricity and how it works.”
After his marriage ended, the southwest Wisconsin native returned in 2015 with his two children.
“It was kind of like hitting a reset button on my whole life,” Martin said. “I gave up my job and everything I was doing. I picked up everything I had and moved back home to live with my parents.”
Martin decided he would study electrical engineering at UW-P. He resided in his parents’ Bloomington home for three years.
“In the beginning, time management was very hard,” he said. “I am very fortunate to have a wonderful family and a great support group. They helped me take care of my kids. I owe all my success to them.”
Coffee helped, too.
Martin said he approached college as he would a job. Even on days when there were no early-morning classes, he arrived at campus at 7:30 a.m.
Martin sequestered himself in nooks around campus where he knew he would not run into friends. Doing so provided him with additional time to spend with his family when he returned to Bloomington each day.
“I think the entire time, I saw my peers and the obligations they had outside of school and my obligations. It was difficult to not give myself a free pass to do less quality work than them,” he said. “I wasn’t happy with less than perfect. Not ‘perfect-perfect,’ but I wanted an ‘A’.”
Martin’s parents, Cathy and Charlie, said watching their son pursue his degree was a visceral experience. Each of his accomplishments felt like it was theirs, too.
“Everybody cooperated, and we all had our things to do,” Cathy said.
Matt has accepted a position with a Madison consulting firm, Affiliated Engineers, and purchased a new house. He is eager for his next steps.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, UW-P will not hold a commencement ceremony until the fall.