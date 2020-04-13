An Iowa District Court judge last week set a new sentencing date for a man serving 35 years in prison for his involvement in a 2016 Dubuque-area robbery and killing.
Eric D. Campbell Jr., 34, was convicted in 2018 in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County of voluntary manslaughter and first-degree robbery related to the fatal shooting of Collin A. Brown, 21, in a Key West mobile home park.
Campbell and two other men — Imere Hall, now 22, and Tacari T. Minifee, now 23 — were robbing Brown at gunpoint in his mobile home when Brown fled and was shot by Minifee.
Campbell initially was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary, but jurors found him guilty of lesser charges.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter conviction and 25 years in prison for the robbery conviction. The sentences were to run consecutively, for a total of 35 years.
Campbell appealed on several grounds, and the Iowa Court of Appeals last month determined that prosecutors had adequate evidence for the convictions. However, the justices determined the district court judge “considered improper factors in imposing (the) sentence,” according to the ruling.
District Court Judge Thomas Bitter last week scheduled a June 29 hearing in which Campbell will be re-sentenced.