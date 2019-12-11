ELKADER, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a report of a suspicious person who followed a student from a school in Elkader to a small town nine miles away.
The incident occurred at about 7:45 p.m. Monday when a person followed a student from the school to the student’s vehicle, which was parked about a block away, according to a press release from the Elkader Police Department.
The person got into a vehicle that was parked directly behind the student and followed the student to St. Olaf before turning onto a gravel road.
The subject is described as a white male, 19 to 30 years old, who stands 5-foot, 7-inches to 6 feet tall with a muscular build. He had a dark-colored goatee and was wearing an all-black hoodie and jeans.
The vehicle is described as a lifted black truck with loud exhaust with orange clearance lights on the cab.
Police said a similar incident occurred during the weekend by Dollar General on North High Street. In this incident, a girl stated that she was followed by a male in a truck. It is not known if these two incidents are related.
Anyone with information about these incidents or similar situations is asked to call the Clayton County Dispatch Center at 563-245-2422 or Elkader police at 563-245-3110. People also can email the case officer at epd25-2@alpine.net.