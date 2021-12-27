A nurse practitioner from East Dubuque, Ill., agreed to have her licenses placed on probation in Iowa after state officials said she prescribed medications in an unsafe manner, among other allegations.
Brenda Husemann recently reached a settlement with the Iowa Board of Nursing, agreeing to a minimum six-month probation on her licenses and to 12 months of monitored practice.
Iowa Board of Nursing documents state that Husemann had been accused of prescribing drugs in an unsafe manner, taking actions that could adversely affect patient welfare and “failing to assess, accurately document, evaluate or report the status of a patient” from Jan. 13 to May 12, 2020, while she was employed at a community health clinic.
The documents contain various allegations against Husemann from that time period, including:
Prescribing the wrong medication to treat an infection.
Failing to properly assess and give follow-up treatment for patients who were receiving anti-coagulant therapy.
Prescribing the incorrect dose of a medication to treat diabetes.
Failing “to communicate with other health care team members which caused delays in care and risked patient harm.”
Failing to refer a patient with “significant clinical factors” to the emergency room.
Failing to monitor patients with controlled-substance prescriptions “to prevent hazards of misuse, abuse or overdose.”