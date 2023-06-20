A grant program geared toward rural road improvement projects — proposed by area Wisconsin legislators — now waits for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers before being implemented.
Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, introduced in March a plan to establish the Ag-Road Improvement Program, which would invest $150 million in projects to improve roads frequently used by agriculture workers. The Joint Committee on Finance, of which Marklein is co-chair, recently set aside the $150 million as part of the $1.55 billion the committee outlined for the state transportation budget.
The bill for the Ag-Road Improvement Program recently passed both the state senate and assembly and now awaits Evers’ signature.
“Now, the bill itself goes on to the governor, and hopefully he will sign it, and we already have the money set aside in (Joint Committee on Finance),” Tranel said. “It’s definitely a step in the right direction, and we’re looking forward to seeing it implemented.”
If signed into law, townships and other municipalities would be able to apply for grants to improve rural roads frequently used by agricultural equipment.
“This was the number-one ask of the ag community in Wisconsin this year,” Marklein said. “They want these small, rural roads fixed. I heard that loud and clear from them early this year when the state had a big surplus.”
Marklein said the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, likely along with stakeholder groups from the agriculture community, would begin exploring how soon the funding could be deployed if the legislation becomes law.
“From the beginning, we wanted to keep the process simple,” he said. “We didn’t want bureaucracy to get in the way of getting money out to the local community. I hope there is not much lapse time from the bill signing to the impact on rural communities.”
Tranel said the process of establishing the program could take six months, including the DOT developing applications for funding.
“When you’re from rural Wisconsin, there’s a lot of things that you support that happen in other parts of the state,” Tranel added. “It was very humbling to see legislators from urban areas, particularly from Milwaukee and Madison, support this.”
Marklein noted that the Ag-Road Improvement Program bill passed through the state Legislature quickly.
“I was happy to write the legislation, along with Representative Tranel, months ago,” he said. “We introduced this back in March, and here we are near the end of June, and it will hopefully be signed into law soon. That’s pretty fast work. I’m happy for the rural communities and happy for the farmers.”