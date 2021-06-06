Every $2 spent at the Kindness Cafe will provide a free meal to someone in need through the Dubuque Rescue Mission’s free meal program.
The newly launched food truck will sell “hoagies for the homeless” on weekends and also will offer free meals at several locations in Dubuque — creating a mobile free meal program.
“The (Dubuque Rescue) Mission is quite a ways from neighborhoods in need. … We plan to take the free meals to them,” said Amy Gerhard, case manager for the rescue mission. “We’re meeting people where they’re at.”
The cafe found its home in a 24-foot commercial kitchen trailer that was acquired through grants. Rick Mihm, Dubuque Rescue Mission’s executive director, said the cafe has two primary functions.
“First is free meals in some of the underserved areas in Dubuque ... and second is to provide job training opportunities for our men,” he said.
The rescue mission is a homeless shelter located at 398 Main St. for about 50 men, according to Mihm. The mission’s free meal program serves breakfast every day at 7:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and dinner at 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
With the help of Dubuque Rescue Mission residents who work the truck, more free meals will be given.
One of those mission residents is Paul Hoecker, who has cooked for 20 years, attended a Chicago culinary school and previously owned a restaurant.
“That’s one of the good things about it definitely,” he said about Kindness Cafe offering more free meals. “To me, that’s the main reason for doing it.”
The job training provided to participating mission residents potentially could help them find employment in the future.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for people to get back on their feet and start over, no matter what their problems are,” Hoecker said of the rescue mission. “It’s a safe place to be.”
Gerhard said possible locations for free-meal days will include near Comiskey Park, the Hope House at 1592 Locust St. and the Dubuque Rescue Mission Thrift Store at 998 Central Ave.
“This is our way to care and show kindness to our community,” Gerhard said.
The finalized hours, locations and menu for Kindness Cafe’s days of serving free meals will be announced via Dubuque Rescue Mission’s website, dbqrescue.org.
Kindness Cafe can be found selling “hoagies for the homeless” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Crystal Lake Cave on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The various types of hoagie sandwiches on the menu include Italian beef, chicken salad and gourmet grilled cheese.
The meals will include a sandwich, chips and a drink for $8 for adults and $6 for children, which means one adult meal will provide four free meals and a children’s meal will provide three free meals.
Crystal Lake Cave co-owner and operator Kelsey Ramirez said the idea of Kindness Cafe making a regular appearance at the cave grounds was brought up in a conversation she, her sister and father — co-owner and operators — had with Gerhard and Mihm.
“We thought it would be kind of the perfect partnership to help us, and at the same time, we’re giving back to the community and the Dubuque Rescue Mission,” Ramirez said.
The COVID-19 pandemic hammered the cave’s business last year, like so many others. But this partnership could be a win-win.
“They have acres of land for a little picnic,” Gerhard said of the cave grounds. “People will be engaged there, walking nature trails, mining for rocks and now will be able to help the Mission.”