PEOSTA, Iowa – ARK Advocates’ three-on-three “Roll ‘N Shoot” wheelchair basketball tournament will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Peosta Community Centre.
The tournament is open to adults of all abilities. The team entry fee is $300, which includes event T-shirt for as many as six players. Proceeds benefit ARK Advocates’ mission to support individuals with disabilities through financial assistance, respite and lending library programs
The time commitment is two to three hours, with preferences of playing time strongly considered, according to the ARK Advocates’ website.
Visit arkadvocates.org/events_roll_shoot.htm for more information.