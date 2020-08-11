DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Lisa Black emerged victorious Tuesday in the Republican primary for the Lafayette County treasurer position.
She garnered 1,026 votes to Jeremiah Kleiber's 626.
The Republican incumbent, Becky Taylor, is retiring, and no candidates for the position were on Democratic ballots in Tuesday's primary.
The remaining candidates for county offices, all Republicans, ran uncontested.
Cathy Paulson received the nomination for county register of deeds and Carla Jacobson for county clerk. Jenna Gill also won the primary for Lafayette County district attorney.