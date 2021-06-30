A man who stole a gun from a Dubuque home in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to nearly four years in federal prison.
Michael Coates, 28, of Cassville, Wis., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to three years, 10 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon.
He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa, Coates met an acquaintance at her Dubuque home and stole a revolver on Nov. 30, 2019, taking it with him to Wisconsin.
Coates was barred from possessing a firearm after being convicted in 2014 of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture methamphetamine in Dubuque County.