The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce last week announced its support of a bipartisan proposal in Congress to get a long-awaited COVID-19 pandemic relief bill through before the year ends.
The $908 billion bill is a bit less than half of the $2 trillion relief proposal passed by the Democratic Party-controlled House of Representatives earlier this year and more than the $500 billion package proposed by Senate Republicans in recent months. It was pushed by the bipartisan, bicameral and member-driven Problem Solvers’ Caucus.
Central to the proposal — in fact, its biggest portion — is $288 billion for small businesses. That is broken up between another round of Payroll Protection Program for employers still paying employees through the pandemic, as well as Economic Injury Disaster Loans, as well as others.
That is the piece that most encourages the local chamber, according to Executive Director Molly Grover.
“That would be much-welcomed and much-needed help for our local small businesses,” she said. “We know that they’re hurting.”
While Grover said she has not heard of member businesses having to close due to the pandemic, she said the pain and resulting change is here, too.
“Some businesses have either merged or found different ways to overcome their challenges,” she said. “But we don’t know at the end of this, are all businesses going to be able to weather this unprecedented pandemic? There are those stories where you hear of a business closing, which we don’t want to happen here.”
The proposal also included dollars for extending the payroll support program for airlines, specifically for those returning service to airports — like Dubuque Regional Airport — from which it was suspended, due to the pandemic’s hit to the industry.
“Obviously that’s important to us with the American Airlines suspension here,” Grover said.
The U.S. House is set to depart Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Dec. 10. The U.S. Senate is scheduled to leave the Friday thereafter. So, the clock is ticking.
House committee assignments for local Republicans
Changes in leadership bring changes to some area lawmakers’ committee assignments last week.
Iowa House of Representatives Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, announced that Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, would be the new chairwoman of the House Commerce Committee for the next two years.
Lundgren has served on the committee since first taking office in 2017. In the 2020 legislative session, she championed efforts to reduce business regulations, especially those on professional certifications.
“I am ready to get to work to make sure that Iowa’s employers have the skilled workforce that they need to grow and expand and that we don’t overburden job creators with unnecessary government red tape,” she said in a press release.
But that means Lundgren will leave the high-profile position chairing the House Human Services Committee, where she made news on several big health care bills in recent years.
“While I will no longer be chairing the Human Resources Committee, I will continue to serve on that committee and plan to remain active in our efforts to make health care more affordable, improve access to mental health services, and ensure Medicaid is sustainable and serves those who need it,” Lundgren said.
The area will continue to have representation in human resources leadership, however, as Iowa Rep.-elect Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, will serve as the committee’s new vice chairman.
“As a practicing dentist, Representative-Elect Bradley understands the need for affordable and accessible health care. Using his background, he will be a major asset to the committee,” Grassley said in a release.
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, will continue to chair the House Ways and Means Committee, responsible for tax issues.
Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, will serve as vice chairman of the House Agriculture Committee.
Finkenauer introduces COVID-19 data accuracy, student loan relief
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, introduced two late bills last week — one of her last acts before leaving Congress at year’s end.
The COVID-19 Data Accuracy Act would prescribe a process by which the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will certify the correction of COVID-19 data errors that might arise, require public disclosure of errors and protect whistleblowers of the process.
“When we’re confident in our data, we can be confident we have the information we need to make public health policy, secure appropriate resources for our communities and ultimately stop the spread of the virus,” Finkenauer said in a press release.
The Rural Revitalization Now Act would provide up to $50,000 in student loan relief for people who commit to live and work in rural communities for at least eight years.
“Rural depopulation has been a fact of life in Iowa and across the country for decades — diminishing economic opportunity and undermining quality of life,” she said in a release. “It’s heartbreaking to see, but it doesn’t have to be this way.”
Ernst introduces manufacturing bill
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, last week introduced the Mobilize America to Manufacture Equipment Required for Independence from Communist Adversaries Act to incentivize medical manufacturers to make their products in the U.S.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed significant vulnerabilities of our supply chain, and the United States has become far too dependent on other countries ... for critical medical supplies, (personal protective equipment) and pharmaceuticals,” Ernst said in a press release.
Specifically, the bill would establish a grant program to allow manufacturers to expand domestic production of drugs, vaccines, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies that are critical during a pandemic or public health emergency.