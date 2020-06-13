It was snowing when Hanidin Kamram first arrived in the United States.
The Marshall Islands native was 9 years old at the time. She liked to wear her hair long, and she knew little of the place she was moving to. But, she was with her family, so everything seemed right.
Nine years later, Kamram is now 18-years-old and little has changed. She still has long hair, which has earned her the nickname “Moana” because of its resemblance to the famous animated Disney character, she still cares deeply about being with her family, and she still thinks the weather in Iowa is too cold.
“It snows all the time here,” she said. “Now that I’ve been living in Dubuque for a long time, I’m starting to get used to it.”
While not much has changed about Kamram, in many other ways, her life has changed dramatically.
Since moving to the United States, she has become a young leader in the Marshallese community, worked multiple full-time jobs and, most recently, graduated from Hempstead High School.
“I wanted to make a difference before I graduated,” Kamram said. “I wanted there to be something that I could leave behind.”
Kamram entered her freshman year of high school uncertain of what to expect. Compared to middle school, high school seemed like a daunting challenge.
“The school was big,” Kamram said. “I was worried I would always be late for class because the hallways were so big.”
On top of that, Kamram began working at an early age to bring in extra income to support her family. Throughout high school, she worked a full-time job, attended school and helped out around the house.
Balancing such a large workload would be challenging for any teenager, but Kamram said she enjoys being there for her family.
“It was extremely challenging, but it was worth it,” she said. “It’s just how I was raised. I could never be selfish knowing what my parents went through to give me this life.”
During her junior year, Kamram and a group of students and faculty came up with the idea of forming a club at Hempstead High School specifically tailored to students of Pacific Islander ethnicity.
By her senior year, the club had garnered close to 40 members. Kamram said the club is intended to provide a sense of solidarity of Pacific Islander students at Hempstead, along with acting as a vehicle to encourage club members to apply themselves throughout high school.
“The club encourages them to not skip and go to class,” Kamram said. “We came to the United States for a good education, so it is important to go to class.”
Eric Balayti, life coach at Hempstead who assisted Kamram in founding the club, said she was an essential and well respected leader for the club.
“She has a quiet way of leading,” Balayti said. “She always puts others before herself. She’s that way with a lot of things.”
Next school year, Kamram intends to go to Northeast Iowa Community College, where she will major in phlebotomy. She hopes to eventually use the knowledge she gains from college to provide medical assistance to the rest of the Marshallese community.
“I want to help out the community,” she said. “That sort of thing is just important to me.”