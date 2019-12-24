MANCHESTER, Iowa — Authorities have released the name of a man pronounced dead after a crash outside of Manchester on Friday.
Roger Scott, 60, of Cedar Rapids, was taken by ambulance to Regional Medical Center in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 9:35 a.m. Friday on Iowa 13 south of Manchester. A crash report states that Scott was northbound on the highway when his vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a field west of Iowa 13.
The report does not indicate that the vehicle struck any objects, nor provide any more information on the crash.