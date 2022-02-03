A city which hosted a past Summer Olympics becomes the first to also host the Winter Games beginning this week.
Beijing, the host of the 2008 summer Games, hosts the Winter Olympics with the opening ceremony set for Friday, though some competitions began Wednesday. The games continue through Feb. 20, with nearly 3,000 athletes from about 100 countries competing in a variety of winter sports.
American broadcast rights holder NBC promises more hours of coverage than any other Winter Games on traditional television channels and streaming services.
Here is a look at athletes to watch, ways to watch the events and other facts as the world turns its attention to ski slopes, ice rinks and bobsled runs.
Who to watch
An Olympic speedskater from Florida who now lives in Utah boasts a local connection.
Mia Manganello Kilburg is married to Craig Kilburg, a graduate of Hempstead High School in Dubuque.
At Hempstead, Kilburg earned a perfect composite score of 36 on his ACT test — the only Iowa student to accomplish that feat in 2003. The son of Pam and the late Wayne Kilburg, Craig Kilburg eventually earned his medical degree from University of Michigan Medical School and became a neurosurgeon.
Manganello Kilburg, 32, won bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games as a member of the women’s team pursuit squad. That was the first medal won by U.S. speedskaters since 2010, and the first medal won by U.S. women’s speedskaters since 2002.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville graduate Brian Bullard qualified for the U.S. Olympic Speedskating trials, but his bid for Beijing came up short.
An American pairs figure skater, Timothy LeDuc, is a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. LeDuc, who identifies as nonbinary, is the first openly gay athlete to win two U.S. pairs titles, with partner Ashley Cain-Gribble. LeDuc will be the first openly nonbinary U.S. athlete at the Winter Games.
LeDuc is the only Iowa athlete competing in Beijing. This year’s Games include 25 athletes from either Illinois or Wisconsin.
They are:
Illinois — Jason Brown (figure skating), of Highland Park; Alexa Knierim (figure skating), of Addison; Megan Bozek (women’s hockey), of Buffalo Grove; Jessica Compher (women’s hockey), of Northbrook; Kendall Coyne Schofield (women’s hockey), of Palos Heights; Savannah Harmon (women’s hockey), of Downers Grove; Abbey Murphy (women’s hockey), of Evergreen Park; Kevin Bickner (ski jumping), of Wauconda; Patrick Gasienica (ski jumping), of McHenry; Casey Larson (ski jumping), of Barrington; Ethan Cepuran (speedskating), of Glen Ellyn; Austin Kleba (speedskating), of St. Charles; Emery Lehman (speedskating), of Oak Park.
Wisconsin — Deedra Irwin (biathlon), of Pulaski; Paul Schommer (biathlon), of Appleton; Kevin Bolger (cross-country skiing), of Minocqua; Matt and Rebecca Hamilton (curling), of McFarland; Nina Roth (curling), of McFarland; Alexandria Cavallini (women’s hockey), of Delafield; Brianna Decker (women’s hockey), of Dousman; Amanda Kessel (women’s hockey), of Madison; Ben Loomis (Nordic combined), of Eau Claire; Courtney Rummel (snowboarding), of West Bend; Jordan Stolz (speedskating), of Kewaskum.
How to watch
NBC and its family of networks, streaming services, websites and apps promises a record amount of broadcast coverage for the Winter Olympics.
More than 2,800 hours will be spread across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, according to a press release.
Mike Tirico will lead NBC’s team of commentators. Tirico serves as NBC’s primetime Olympics host for the third time.
Broadcast schedules are available at nbcolympics.com/schedule.
THREE THINGS TO KNOWWinter Olympic sports at Beijing include biathlon, bobsled, curling, men’s and women’s hockey, luge, figure skating, speedskating, short-track speedskating, Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined (a competition combining ski jumping and cross-country skiing), freestyle skiing, ski jumping, skeleton and snowboarding.
New events include women’s monobob (a solo bobsled event), men’s and women’s big air freestyle skiing, mixed-team aerials in freestyle skiing, mixed-team relay in short-track speedskating, mixed-team ski jumping and mixed-team snowboard cross.
A dozen Olympic competition venues are spread among three areas — Beijing, which hosts most of the ice events; Yanqing, which hosts Alpine skiing and sliding events such as luge and bobsled; and Zhangjiakou, which hosts other skiing events and snowboarding.
Notes on competing countries
Russian athletes will compete at the games under the name “Russian Olympic Committee.” An anti-doping ruling in 2020 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport banned Russian athletes from competing under the country’s flag or name.
North Korea is suspended from participating in the Olympics this year for refusing to send a team to the Tokyo Summer Games.
The U.S. government did not send an official delegation to the Beijing Games due to a diplomatic boycott announced in December to protest China’s human rights record. Other countries, including Australia, Britain and Canada, have followed suit.