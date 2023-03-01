Rick Mihm
Buy Now

Rick Mihm, longtime executive director of Dubuque Rescue Mission, plans to retire from the role this summer.

 JESSICA REILLY

Rick Mihm’s faith informs the philosophy behind his time as executive director of Dubuque Rescue Mission.

He cites a passage from Matthew 25: “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me, naked and you clothed me.”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.