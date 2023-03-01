Rick Mihm’s faith informs the philosophy behind his time as executive director of Dubuque Rescue Mission.
He cites a passage from Matthew 25: “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me, naked and you clothed me.”
“That’s the core of my faith — the core of the Christian faith,” Mihm said.
Recommended for you
After 16 years at the helm of Dubuque Rescue Mission, Mihm announced Tuesday his plans to retire this summer.
That doesn’t mean his time at the mission is over. He expects he will pick up hours overseeing a new drop-in center at 1598 Jackson St. when it opens, and he would like to help out more in the rescue mission kitchen. He still will be inviting rescue mission residents out to his farm in the warmer months.
For Mihm, retirement means spending more time with the mission’s residents and other guests.
“That’ll be just fine,” he said. “No phone calls, no one’s calling me to address this or that.”
Mihm will leave a role that expanded dramatically under his tenure. Since Mihm took the job in 2007, the mission has added a greenhouse and vegetable gardens out back, several units of transitional housing, a second thrift store focused on furniture and a mobile food pantry the rescue mission piloted last year.
When he started as executive director, the rescue mission had four staff, plus Mihm. When the drop-in center opens, the mission will have 26.
Almost all of those staff are current or former residents, a practice Mihm expanded under his tenure and that has become a hallmark of the rescue mission’s service.
“He really makes an effort to have a community, not just a homeless shelter or a food program,” said Ashley Noonan, regional homeless coordinator at Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa and a former garden manager at the mission. “That’s something really hard to do, especially when you’re working in an environment like an emergency shelter.”
Mihm has served on CSEI’s board since 2019.
Some people have been part of Mihm’s community for more than a decade. Phil Armstrong, 43, has struggled with homelessness since 2003, managing both a drug addiction as well as bipolar disorder and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.
He met Mihm in 2007 while living at the rescue mission and said Mihm never has been more than a phone call away since.
“Rick is the kind of guy who has never turned away from me,” said Armstrong, who started working in the rescue mission kitchen at the beginning of the year.
Homelessness has climbed by multiple measures in Mihm’s final years. On Tuesday, Mihm reiterated a call for a greater intervention on homelessness, saying that would require direct investment by federal, state and local governments.
“The missions in every city and all kinds of charities will fill those gaps, but at some point there’s going to be a tipping point where they’re no longer equipped to do that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.