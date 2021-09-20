Sorry, an error occurred.
Firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire this morning near the main entrance of UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Dubuque fire crews responded at 8:34 a.m. to the hospital for a report of a car on fire, according to Chief Rick Steines.
Steines said crews quickly extinguished the fire, which was located in the engine compartment of the car.
Firefighters also secured the entrance doors to keep smoke from entering the building.
The vehicle was owned by Medical Laboratories of Eastern Iowa and was moved from under the hospital’s entrance canopy when the driver noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment, Steines said.
“The fire is believed to be caused by a component failure in the engine area,” Steines said.
Steines had no damage estimate. There were no injuries.
