DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville will apply for a $250,000 grant to help pave more than 3,000 feet of city trail that connects to the Heritage Trail.
City Council members recently approved the move that could help the city pay for that and related work in hopes of one day seeing the entire 26-mile Heritage Trail paved.
“I think it’s a good start to say that we are committed to the local end of it,” said City Administrator Mick Michel. “If we are committed on the Dyersville side, hopefully Dubuque County will fill in the middle.”
The total project cost is estimated at $600,000.
The current trail in the area sits along Beltline Road East and Iowa 136. Council Member Jim Gibbs said that, over the years, the trail has become difficult to use and many people use side streets instead.
“I do agree that this is a smart move because I ride quite a bit up at the trailhead and everybody is just on the road,” he said. “The trail on the south side is not fit to even walk on anymore because it’s just overgrown and there are a lot of tripping hazards.”
The new trail would be about 3,000 feet in length and 12 feet wide and moved by about 50 feet. The new location would serve as a better connector to Heritage Trail and will showcase businesses that sit along Beltline Road, Michel said.
He said the Dyersville trail project aligns with the city’s plans to continue growing its businesses and will attract more people into the area.
“It does fit within the overall economic development scheme for companies out there, and it also fits in our operational activities with Dubuque County and also our long-term plan, which will draw more people into that area utilizing that trail system,” he said.
Brian Preston, the executive director of the Dubuque County Conservation Board, said county officials have held a series of public meetings to talk about the possibility of paving Heritage Trail in the future. He said a survey the county sent out showed more than 50% of respondents were in favor of it.
“We expect to go out to the public with information to get feedback with our priorities in March or April,” he said.
Preston said opposition to such a move in the past has come from runners and snowmobilers.
”There are some soft-trail-surface people that would like it to remain limestone, so it’s easier on their joints when they run,” he said.