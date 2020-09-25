Police said multiple people were injured Saturday when a driver ran a red light and caused a three-car crash in Dubuque.
Jennifer L. Eades, 40, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a police report obtained Thursday. It also states that passengers in Eades’ vehicle were transported for treatment but did not include the exact number of passengers or their names.
The crash occurred at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Cedar Cross Road. The report states that Melanie E. Loughren, 18 of Masonville, Iowa, was westbound on Dodge when she drove through a red light at the intersection and stuck Eades’ vehicle, which was going north on Cedar Cross with a green light. The crash caused Eades’ vehicle to spin and strike the vehicle of Ryan M. McCullough, 30, of Dubuque.
Loughren was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light signal.