BELLEVUE, IOWA — Several local communities, including Galena (Ill.) and Bellevue, saw marked increases in tourism over Memorial Day weekend, according to local authorities.
Carrie Weaver, executive director of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce, said that while she couldn’t offer specific numbers, she could see the difference with her own eyes.
“There was more foot traffic walking down the sidewalks and more around town … and the traffic on the highway picked up,” she said.
Steve Andresen, owner of Beyond the Horizon gift shop in Galena, Ill., said his store was “extremely busy” over the holiday weekend.
“It was a little stronger this year to say the least,” he said with a chuckle. “People were out, a lot of people who haven’t been out since the start of the pandemic. People are supporting the small businesses they couldn’t go to in the last year.”
The increase appears to be part of a welcome trend as the tourism industry returns after a year of closures and restrictions.
“I’ve had several business owners say they’ve never seen anything like it as far as the number of people coming to town,” said Galena Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angela DeVere. “Not only are homes selling quickly — there’s almost nothing left for sale in Jo Daviess County, tourism alone and the amount of people shopping in and around Galena and downtown has been astronomical, and we’re just starting the season.”
Birgit Radin, who owns the Goldmoor Inn in Galena along with her husband Slobo Radin, said the summer’s outlook is promising for the local hospitality industry.
“For every weekend in May, and every weekend in June, everybody’s booked, and it also is filling up during the week,” she said.
In addition to visitors to Jo Daviess County, Andresen said the Memorial Day crowd also included “a surprising amount of locals.”
“Usually they stay away on Memorial Day weekend, but I think people had family here,” he said. “I think people were traveling and visiting people and they came down to Galena.”
Weaver agreed that family gatherings accounted for much of the Memorial Day activity in Bellevue.
“I think it was more noticeable that people were with their families, having bigger gatherings,” she said. “It was a lot bigger than what I’ve seen in recent weekends, and I think it’s just going to get bigger. Everything seems to be much bigger this year: bigger events, bigger traffic, bigger everything.”