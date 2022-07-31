An animal at a Dubuque museum has a name based on its appearance that seems to fit.
The shovelnose sturgeon has a flat, spade-like snout and a torpedo-shaped body. The fish has a personality pitched between friendly and standoffish.
An animal at a Dubuque museum has a name based on its appearance that seems to fit.
The shovelnose sturgeon has a flat, spade-like snout and a torpedo-shaped body. The fish has a personality pitched between friendly and standoffish.
“They are in the middle of the social and solitary scale,” said Amber Rendleman, an animal keeper at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.
The Telegraph Herald regularly is providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a freshwater fish species that spends most of its time swimming with its fellow shovelnose sturgeons in an aquarium opposite the home of the museum’s alligator.
The smallest species of freshwater sturgeon native to North America, shovelnose sturgeon are bottom-feeding fish commonly found in the Mississippi and Missouri river basins.
The fish can live a great while — both in the wild and in captivity.
“They can have great longevity,” Rendleman said. “In the wild, the lifespan is about 30 years and you can (increase) that in human-care situations by another 20 to 30 years.”
Adult fish can grow in length to about 25 inches.
The sturgeons have barbels — sensors used to locate food — that dangle from the undersides of their snouts. They use the barbels to find food along river bottoms.
“They feed on freshwater invertebrates — crustaceans, worms, small snails,” Rendleman said. “They can also eat small, bony fishes, and I feed ours a fish variety as well as invertebrates. We also feed them a pellet food to give them a complete, nutritional diet.”
Not fans of locks and dams“These guys used to have a more versatile range (in the wild),” Rendleman said. “They don’t have one set location (in the wild) where they live — they move a lot — but they do recognize spawning locations and they will try to get back to them if they can. But the advent of locks and dams has made it hard. So that has restricted some of their population.”
Rendleman said local populations of shovelnose sturgeon are considered stable.
“So they are a sport fish,” she said.
The museum has lake sturgeon in the Main Channel aquarium. The two can be differentiated by body types.
“Lake sturgeon look more rounded,” Rendleman said. “(Shovelnose sturgeons) have more ridges (on their bodies). They have defined spines. When you touch them, it can feel like you’re touching hard material — not like you are touching another fish.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.