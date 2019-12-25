Dubuque police said Tuesday that they have arrested four teens and recommended criminal charges be filed against three others in the wake of a brawl last week.
The fight broke out at about 6:40 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Washington St.
Court documents state that Gabrielle M. Hall, 19, of 704 Kane St., was driving in the area when her passengers — Rickey A. Carter, 17, of 824 Lincoln Ave.; Romeo R.R. Patrick, 18, of 2060 White St., No. 2; and a 17-year-old — saw a group of 17-year-old boys and ordered her to stop so they could get out. Police have not released the names of any of the five 17-year-olds.
Police reported that surveillance footage shows members of the two groups starting to fight.
During the fight, one of the teens in the four-person group broke the rear window of Hall’s vehicle with a two-by-four, causing about $500 worth of damage. Patrick suffered a facial laceration that required six stitches to close.
Patrick is charged with participating in a riot and possession of drug paraphernalia, as is the 17-year-old passenger in Hall’s vehicle. Police said Carter is charged with participating in a riot and public intoxication.
Police said the teen who wielded the two-by-four is charged with participating in a riot and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Riot charges also have been recommended for the three remaining 17-year-olds involved in the fight.