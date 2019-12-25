News in your town

Documents: Dubuque teen nearly hit officer with vehicle

Police: Platteville woman reported car as stolen to cover up wreck in another county

Holy cow: Bankston cattle photo going viral ahead of Christmas

Dubuque police: 4 teens charged for brawl, while charges pending against 3 others

Years after soldier's death on Christmas Eve, holidays remain a precious time for his family in Dubuque

1 injured in rollover crash in Dubuque County

False alarm: Dye — not toxic chemicals — caused green stream in Dubuque

67 years: Christmas at Peosta monastery a longstanding tradition for local family

Taking advantage of free program, water at 3 Dubuque schools tested for lead

Dyersville police chief shares proposal to boost pay for officers

UW-P School of Education director named to statewide panel

$10,000 fix: New front door needed at Grant County Community Services Building

Lafayette County highway commissioner re-elected

Supporter matching donations to Galena nonprofit

911 system issues holding up move of Grant County dispatch center

'We're sitting fine financially:' Manchester officials receive annual audit

Development group seeks financial assistance from Delaware County

More than 23,000 acres in Grant County eligible for state conservation program

Ed-Co school board OKs early retirement incentive, discusses sharing superintendent

Judge nixes plea deal for Dubuque man accused of human trafficking

Longtime school official leaves superhero-sized impression on Bellevue

Dubuque man lights path to Christmas giving

Authorities ID man pronounced dead after crash outside of Manchester

Police: Intoxicated man wrestles with, then pulls gun on diner owner in Dyersville

Longtime Galena High School teacher dies 1 day after crash

Local law enforcement reports

Confederate Railroad coming to Jackson County Fair

U of Iowa students outline housing proposals for Bellevue

Authorities: Intoxicated driver flees police, crashes into creek near Cuba City

NW Illinois farmers learn more about industrial hemp

2 injured in rollover crash in Grant County

Bill would remove dairy hormone reporting requirements

What's happening

Company with Dubuque plant to make donation toward students' lunch debt

Authorites: Icy roadway leads to crash outside East Dubuque that injures 2 teens

Darlington police: Man wanted in Texas assault arrested after illegally passing officer while intoxicated

Girl hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque