Chase and Abigail Johnson, of Iowa City, were among about 30 passengers who arrived at Dubuque Regional Airport from a half-full flight from Chicago on Friday afternoon.
The 22-year-old newlyweds and former Dubuquers returned from a backup honeymoon to the Blue Ridge mountain town in northern Georgia.
Initial plans to travel to Belize were dashed after the COVID-19 pandemic closed their resort.
“For a while now, everything’s been different from what we expected,” Chase Johnson said. “This kind of felt like a return to normal, which was an encouraging sign.”
The Dubuque airport has increased safety measures since mid-April as airport travelers and flights slowly begin to return.
“We took a big decline, leveled off and, now, we’re starting to see those numbers creep up,” said Airport Director Todd Dalsing. “It’s not a huge improvement, but it’s positive.”
The number of passengers boarding flights out of Dubuque in March of this year fell more than 50% compared to March 2019. And airport officials reported a roughly 90% decline for May.
With leisure travelers previously nonexistent, the airport exclusively served workers in the various industries deemed essential by the government.
But as many states, including Iowa, began easing restrictions last month, reopening many businesses and expanding testing, travel has picked up, Dalsing said.
One hundred passengers boarded flights out of Dubuque in April compared to about 280 in May.
In April, American Airlines, which provides service from Dubuque Regional Airport to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, reduced its number of daily flights from three to two. That dropped to one flight per day four days per week in May. As of Friday, American was providing one flight per day five days per week.
Flights will continue to pick up next month, Dalsing said, with American announcing plans to offer at least one flight per day and two flights per day four days a week.
“Really, the big things is … air service will return depending on demand,” he said. “So if you’re going to be traveling for leisure or business, fly Dubuque first. If our demand goes up, our flights will come back.”
To ensure staff and passenger safety, all U.S. airlines have introduced in-depth cleaning of aircraft and use of high-efficiency, particulate air filters, Dalsing said.
The airport also increased its cleaning before and after each flight, including counters, kiosks, seating, handrails and other surfaces that airport visitors regularly touch.
That included the purchase of electrostatic sprayers. The devices use an electrostatic applicator that gives a negative charge to the disinfecting solution to more efficiently disinfect large areas and multiple surfaces, Dalsing said.
Other precautions include requiring all employees to wear face masks, installing social distancing floor markings and placing plexiglass barriers at counters.
All visitors to the airport, including those picking up passengers, are strongly encouraged to wear face masks, Dalsing said. And American requires masks for personnel and passengers on all flights.
The airline also changed its boarding procedures, with passengers boarding from the back of the aircraft to the front.
Dalsing said airport officials also are working to implement a “travelers’ aid program” on the airport’s website and a toll-free number to answer passengers’ questions and concerns.
Airport officials also encourage passengers to download and use the American Airlines mobile app for “touch-free travel.”