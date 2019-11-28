A Decorah attorney will fill an Iowa court vacancy in the district that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday appointed Laura Parrish, of Miller, Pearson, Gloe, Burns, Beatty, & Parrish in Decorah, to fill the seat vacated by Iowa District Court Judge John J. Bauercamper.
Bauercamper, seated at the Allamakee County Courthouse in Waukon, will retire at the end of the year.
Parrish received her undergraduate degree from Cornell College and her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law, according to the governor’s office.