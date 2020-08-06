A unique auction of youth animal-raising projects caps an unusual season for Dubuque County’s FFA and 4-H members.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the traditional workings of the livestock shows typically held at the Dubuque County Fair, including canceling the live auction that provides FFA and 4-H members proceeds and recognition for their hard work raising animals.
“A lot of the kids use the money toward next year’s (livestock) project, their college education or a piece of farm equipment so they can get involved in the agriculture industry,” said auctioneer Mike Spoerl, of S & S Auction Co. “They really do rely on it.”
Spoerl is conducting an online auction through 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, that is raising money for about 150 local FFA and 4-H members.
“They have had a challenging year with their projects, and we weren’t able to reward them for their hard work, so we came up with this achievement auction,” Spoerl said.
Spoerl said the disruptions caused by COVID-19 — including the cancellation of the livestock auction — were completely out of the hands of the FFA and 4-H members.
“They still put in the time, the commitment and the money,” he said. “With this auction, we’re still able to show the youth that their hard work can pay off and that you should still keep marching through no matter what is thrown in front of you.”
Paul Mariman, regional director for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said the virtual auction provides a positive alternative to reward FFA and 4-H members dealt a blow by the pandemic.
“This year was a hard life lesson for everybody,” he said. “This auction is a really important way to recognize their achievements.”
The online auction isn’t only different because of its virtual venue.
“This is a unique auction because the animals don’t change hands,” Mariman said. “People are bidding (to support) these students and their achievements. It’s additional positive reinforcement.”
The online auction also provides a potential boost to a larger group of FFA and 4-H members.
“Usually, the auction is open to only large animals, but this year, we opened it up to rabbits, poultry and horses,” Mariman said. “That way, there are more individuals involved.”
Spoerl also thinks the online auction’s inclusion of other classes of animals could increase the pool of potential bidders because of a variety of “item prices.”
“It’s open to absolutely everyone,” he said. “A lot of times, when we have the livestock auction, people will say, ‘I’m not going to go because I’m not going to buy a cow.’”
Spoerl called the auction’s close a “soft close.”
“If a bid is placed within the last three minutes on a youth’s project, bidding will extend by three minutes until there are no further bids,” he said. “That way, it gives everybody a fair opportunity to get their bids in.”