Two area schools won an Iowa award given for registering eligible students to vote.
Clayton Ridge High School in Guttenberg and Marquette Catholic High School in Bellevue were among 22 schools in the state that received the 2021 Carrie Chapman Catt Award, presented to schools that register at least 90% of eligible students to vote, according to a press release from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
The release states more than 2,500 high school students registered to vote in conjunction with the initiative this school year.