Films are offered throughout the weekend. Other notable free events include a block party in the 200 block of Main Street from 5 to 11 p.m. today; Kids’ Day at Creative Adventure Lab, 210 Jones St., No. 100, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; and “One Pint at a Time” film and beer/food tasting event from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Five Flags Theater. See full schedule and ticket details at julienfilmfest.com.
Party for the Planet
Saturday, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities throughout the event will address Earth Day and other conservation and sustainability-related themes. Mark Zalaznik will provide live music. Cost: Regular general museum admission. More information: rivermuseum.com or 563-557-9545
Community Pancake Breakfast
Saturday, Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St.
9 a.m. to noon. Homemade pancakes served with maple syrup from local trees. Breakfast will be served in Convivium’s back parking lot. Cost: Pay what you can, cash only.
International Night Feast of Nations
Saturday, Ullsvik Hall, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
4 to 7:30 p.m. The 56th annual event is open to the public. The night will begin with a Global Fair and opportunities for attendees to engage with students from more than 20 countries. The evening will also include dinner at 5 p.m., with cuisine from France, Nepal and Turkey, as well as performances. Cost: $23 for community members. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3OsMylJ or call 608-342-1298.
Grant’s Home Front Reenactment & Encampment
Saturday and Sunday, Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Family-Friendly Living History Encampment and Civil War Battle, and “Sanitary Fair.” Cost: Free for 12 and younger; $5 for adults.
SheShed Fest
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tri-state area makers, crafters, artisans, bakers, upcyclers and antiquers gather at the Fairgrounds. Cost: $2 admission.