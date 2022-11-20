A man pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to distributing heroin and fentanyl near two Dubuque parks and a college in 2020.
He is the third person to plead guilty to charges related to the case.
Menelaeus C. Watson, 35, of Chicago, was convicted in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, of distribution of heroin and fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a protected location, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Watson faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison and up to six years of supervised release, as well as a $4 million fine. There is no parole in the federal system. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet.
A press release states that Watson “admitted to engaging in two transactions to distribute heroin and fentanyl in Dubuque” and that “the transactions took place within 1,000 feet of a local college and two parks.” Court documents stated that Watson and Nicole L. Jarvis, 35, formerly of Dubuque, distributed the drugs on Oct. 2, 2020, near Madison and Jackson parks and Loras College.
Jarvis was sentenced in September to a year and a half in federal prison, followed by six years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and distribution of heroin and fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a protected location.
“In a plea agreement, Jarvis admitted to engaging in a drug-related conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl on at least five occasions in Dubuque,” stated a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa. “In the fall of 2020, Jarvis utilized Facebook Messenger and other communications devices to set up a transaction involving heroin and fentanyl. Jarvis later distributed heroin and fentanyl near Loras College and Madison Park.”
Another man in that conspiracy, Deandre P. Davis, 32, formerly of Dubuque, pleaded guilty in September to the same charges as Jarvis.
Davis faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison and up to six years of supervised release, as well as a $4 million fine. There is no parole in the federal system.
The release states that Davis admitted at his plea hearing that he engaged in a “drug-related conspiracy” to distribute heroin and fentanyl.
In the fall of 2020, Davis distributed the drugs in Dubuque personally and with another person. These distributions also occurred near Hilltop Park.
