Craig M. Burns, 44, of Dubuque, and Rosemary L. Hansen, 20, of Ridgeway, Wis., both were injured in a crash Tuesday in Belmont, Wis., when Hansen’s vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into Burns’ vehicle, according to the authorities. A story Thursday on Page 7B did not note Burns’ injury and misstated which vehicle struck which. The Telegraph Herald regrets the errors.
Correction
Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.